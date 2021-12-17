ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

By KIYOKO METZLER
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers adjourned Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said it was “a disappointing pause” and that...

Joe Biden
