Manulife postpones back to office move for North American offices -memo

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Friday pushed its return-to-office date for employees in North America for the time being, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Manulife had earlier planned Jan. 24 as its back to offices date in the U.S.

“We’ve all been hearing a lot in the news about the Omicron variant, and its implications for gatherings in the coming weeks and beyond,” the insurer said in the memo. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)