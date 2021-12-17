ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manulife postpones back to office move for North American offices -memo

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Friday pushed its return-to-office date for employees in North America for the time being, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Manulife had earlier planned Jan. 24 as its back to offices date in the U.S.

“We’ve all been hearing a lot in the news about the Omicron variant, and its implications for gatherings in the coming weeks and beyond,” the insurer said in the memo. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Wells Fargo postpones its return-to-office indefinitely

Wells Fargo on Tuesday postponed its plans to return-to-office indefinitely amid the surge in the Omicron variant. “Given the changing external environment, we are delaying our return-to-office plans,” the bank said in a statement. The bank told employees that it will provide them with more information early next year on the company’s return to office plans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Mondelez, CVS postpone back-to-office plans as Omicron spreads

(Reuters) -Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc and drug-store chain CVS Health joined a growing list of U.S. firms to put off their return-to-office plans as COVID-19 cases surge across the country due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The new coronavirus variant has become the dominant strain in the United...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#Manulife Financial Corp#Omicron
Variety

European Commission Clears Discovery, WarnerMedia Merger

The European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of Discovery’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, in a statement on Wednesday. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof,” added Zaslav, who will serve as the CEO of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

ACTRA Ratifies New Three-Year Contract With North American Producers

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists, representing local actors, has ratified a new Independent Production Agreement to maintain labor peace on Hollywood film and TV sets north of the border. American producers who shoot in Canada become signatories to the IPA agreement. The new contract, to kick off Jan. 1, 2022, includes an annual fee increase of 3 percent in each of the three years of the agreement. ACTRA negotiated the new IPA deal with the Canadian Media Producers Association, which represents local producers and negotiated on behalf of American producers shooting in Canada, and the Association québécoise de...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Nike Delays U.S. Return to Office Indefinitely, Internal Memo Shows

Following a trend among major companies in recent weeks, Nike has delayed its plan to return to U.S. offices indefinitely. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, which was viewed by FN, Nike’s chief human resources officer Monique Matheson said that that employees will no longer be required to return to Nike’s U.S. offices on its previously announced date of Jan. 10, 2022. The memo cited the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and the latest Omicron variant as reasons for the delay. “Experts are predicting case levels to surge in the coming weeks, which coincides with our planned...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Daimler, BYD to restructure China EV venture Denza

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Daimler AG and its Chinese partner BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) have signed an equity transfer agreement to restructure their China EV venture Denza, Daimler said on its company website. Daimler said its holdings in Denza will be reduced to 10%, and BYD will hold the...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Running Overtime At Some U.S. Plants As Chip Supply Improves

General Motors is running overtime at several of its North American plants this week as the automaker’s access to semiconductor chips continues to improve. Speaking to The Detroit News on Monday, General Motors spokesman Dan Flores said the automaker is “currently seeing a better flow of semiconductors in our supply chain,” with nearly all of its North American plants currently running at regular capacity. A handful of plants are also running weekend overtime shifts, he said.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion roubles ($27.16 million) on Friday for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the press service of Moscow courts said. ($1 = 73.6462 roubles) Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China names Chinalco director as head of new rare earths firm

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state assets regulator said on Friday Ao Hong, a director at state-run metals group Chinalco, had been appointed chairman of a new rare earths company combining three major producers of the minerals. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac) also said Liu Leiyun, chairman of China Minmetals Rare Earth Co, had been nominated as general manager of the new China Rare Earth Group Co.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy