Malvern Bank House of the Week: Unique Residence a Showpiece in Malvern
A unique home on four acres with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Malvern.
This showpiece of a house was inspired by the architecture of English country homes and manor homes of Europe. It is filled with rich details and has a layout that is the ideal mix of traditional and contemporary features.
Inside, examples of one-of-a-kind craftsmanship can be found around every corner. Highlights include a two-story great room, a conservatory/game room, and an intimate family room. Its striking chef’s kitchen features an abundant cabinet and counter space and a huge central island with a sink and seating. This is complemented by a light-filled breakfast space.
The spacious primary suite on the second floor features a luxurious bathroom, while the separate living quarters offer everything required in a multigenerational home – or this space could easily be converted into an office.
The property is also home to a heated pool, a tennis court, and private gardens. It is surrounded by beautiful open space that provides amazing views.
Read and see more of this house at 21 Rabbit Run Road, listed for $2,750,000, on Realtor.com.
