Malvern, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Unique Residence a Showpiece in Malvern

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

Image via Bright MLS.

A unique home on four acres with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Malvern.

This showpiece of a house was inspired by the architecture of English country homes and manor homes of Europe. It is filled with rich details and has a layout that is the ideal mix of traditional and contemporary features.

Image via Bright MLS.

Inside, examples of one-of-a-kind craftsmanship can be found around every corner. Highlights include a two-story great room, a conservatory/game room, and an intimate family room. Its striking chef’s kitchen features an abundant cabinet and counter space and a huge central island with a sink and seating. This is complemented by a light-filled breakfast space.

Image via Bright MLS.

The spacious primary suite on the second floor features a luxurious bathroom, while the separate living quarters offer everything required in a multigenerational home – or this space could easily be converted into an office.

Image via Bright MLS.

The property is also home to a heated pool, a tennis court, and private gardens. It is surrounded by beautiful open space that provides amazing views.

Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 21 Rabbit Run Road, listed for $2,750,000, on Realtor.com.

Check out VISTA Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

