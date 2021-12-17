Three day basketball camp offered Jan. 3-5

Camp designed for kids ages 5-12

– Local families are encouraged to sign up their children for Youth Evolution’s special 3-day basketball camp, presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department and held at Centennial Park Jan 3-5. This camp will help children stay active and engaged in a safe environment. Using Youth Evolution’s progressive curriculum and focusing on the whole player, this camp will teach children the important skills needed both on and off the court. Coaches will focus on respect, teamwork, and responsibility. They will start with a ‘skill of the day’ and progress to exercises and fun activities, making this an unforgettable camp experience for young athletes.

This camp is designed for kids ages 5-12. Registration fee includes a jersey. Sibling discount and scholarships are available.