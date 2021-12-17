String of armed robberies leads to police chase, manhunt in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A group of armed robbers hit at least three businesses in San Diego overnight, and two suspects were arrested after a significant police search effort.

Authorities say a woman was driving two men in a small SUV as they targeted gas station convenience stores on Home Avenue in Mid-City, then off Washington Street in Mission Hills and then another on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Clairemont. The robberies took place between about 1:30 and 3 a.m., a San Diego Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

After the third business was robbed, officers spotted an SUV that matched the description provided by witnesses and tried to pull them over. The driver sped off, prompting a chase from the Clairemont area south on Interstate 805 into Chula Vista, where the group tried to escape on side streets.

The SUV stopped in a residential area just south of Main Street, at Rancho Drive and Melrose Avenue, the group jumped out and ran. Several police department set up a perimeter and started combing the neighborhood for the robbers.

By 5 a.m. the driver and one of the men suspected in the crime spree had been taken into custody, while officers continued their search for the third person believed to be involved.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

