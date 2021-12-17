Penn Yan moves marijuana opt-out hearing to larger venue

Anticipating a big crowd, the village of Penn Yan is moving Tuesday night’s hearing on whether or not to opt-out of marijuana sales and/or on-premise consumption.

The 6PM hearing will now be held in the Penn Yan Academy auditorium. Communities have until the end of the year to decide whether to allow retail sales and/or on-site consumption. Most communities have made the same decision on both, whether yes or no, but some have split.