Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan moves marijuana opt-out hearing to larger venue

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLVBU_0dPbZimP00

Anticipating a big crowd, the village of Penn Yan is moving Tuesday night’s hearing on whether or not to opt-out of marijuana sales and/or on-premise consumption.

The 6PM hearing will now be held in the Penn Yan Academy auditorium. Communities have until the end of the year to decide whether to allow retail sales and/or on-site consumption. Most communities have made the same decision on both, whether yes or no, but some have split.

Penn Yan, NY
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

