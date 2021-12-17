ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Hubbard Twp. murder suspect arraigned, victim ID’d

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tRAg_0dPbZKn500

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — We now know the name of the woman killed in Thursday’s shooting in Hubbard Township. The man charged in connection to her death also appeared in court for the first time.

Devonte Douglas, 25, appeared in Girard Municipal Court by video for his arraignment on Friday. He appeared on a murder charge with a firearm specification. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Man arrested, charged with 2009 murder of woman in Smith Twp.

According to court records, police say Douglas shot and killed Adreionna Hasley-Crockett on Thursday. Investigators said she was shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle near a gas well off Lewis-Seifert Road.

“We’re checking all avenues and there’s a lot going on right now. It’s a pretty big investigation with a lot to do,” said Ptlm. Christopher Gifford, Hubbard Township Police Department.

Douglas was detained a little more than an hour after police first received the call.

“The information we got was he went to the Youngstown Police Department to pick up a towed vehicle,” Gifford said.

Douglas is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Judge Jeffrey Adler set bond at $1 million.

Investigators still haven’t released many details about the case but we’re learning more about what happened through a 911 call.

Dispatcher: “911, where is your emergency?”
Caller: “Can you locate my call because I don’t know where I am but my ex just killed my girlfriend.”

The caller also told dispatchers her account of what happened leading up to the shooting.

Caller: “He kidnapped me, put me in the trunk, came here, killed her, dropped me off with my car and went on foot to act like he never did anything wrong.”

The call came in around 10 a.m. Thursday, The caller is OK.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

