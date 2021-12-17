Edge On The Clock: Apple Employees Will Work Remotely Indefinitely

December 20, 2021 - In early 2020, employers throughout the country abruptly shifted entire in-person workforces to remote work — seemingly overnight — as the first quarantine and shelter-in-place orders were implemented. While many believed this would be a temporary measure lasting a matter of weeks, now, almost two years later, it has become clear that remote work is here to stay. Much of the nation's workforce remains working some form of remote or hybrid schedule. The trend is expected to continue, whether out of necessity (as cold months and additional COVID-19 variants emerge) or as an employee benefit and talent retention measure.
