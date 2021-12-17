ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Edge On The Clock: Apple Employees Will Work Remotely Indefinitely

By Morgan Fogarty
wccbcharlotte.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – Apple employees will get to work remote indefinitely. The tech giant is delaying a return to office work because of rising COVID cases and the Omicron variant. Apple is...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

wccbcharlotte.com

What the Tech: Unwrap Your Gifts Early!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’re giving someone a smartphone, video game system, or Apple Watch, unwrap it before Christmas day. They’ll thank you for it. Last Christmas, Apple’s servers could not easily handle the mass amount of activations of new phones and operating system downloads leading to enormous slowdowns of accessing its iCloud.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Some Apple employees plan Christmas Eve walkout over working conditions

This year we’ve seen Apple employees speak out about their negative experiences at the company and advocate for change publicly in a way we haven’t witnessed before. And after forming the #AppleToo movement that picked up momentum earlier this year, the group has evolved with the latest effort being a walkout on Christmas Eve.
BUSINESS
wccbcharlotte.com

What the Tech: Reusing Delivery Boxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you do most of your Christmas shopping online, you probably have dozens of empty cardboard boxes from Amazon and other retailers scattered around your house. Before throwing them in the garbage or setting them on the curb, consider using those empty boxes to make donations to charities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Apple Business Essentials is likely to become a must-have service for remote organizations

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
BUSINESS
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Apple Indefinitely Delays Return To Offices

Apple Inc. has delayed its deadline for corporate employees to begin returning to the office indefinitely amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a new report. Bloomberg reported that the technology company's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told employees on Wednesday, Dec. 15, that Apple is delaying the beginning of its hybrid work pilot "to a date yet to be determined."
BUSINESS
Network World

Enterprise networking in 2022: Applying remote work lessons as employees return to the office

As employees return to the office, IT can apply lessons learned from supporting remote workers to transform their networks. Cloud architectures such as SD-WAN and SASE could continue to be useful. Network as a Service, or NaaS, is still in its early stages but could offer cloudlike agility when it comes to buying network equipment. But, as the chip shortage and broader supply chain issues continue to plague the tech industry, IT must be prepared to prioritize and compromise network projects. Brandon Butler, a research manager at IDC covering enterprise networking, joins Juliet to discuss what enterprise networking trends he predicts to see in 2022. Follow everyone on Twitter-- Juliet: https://twitter.com/julietbeauchamp Brandon: https://twitter.com/BButlerIDC.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Tim Cook: Apple employees will continue to work from home

According to Bloomberg, Apple has delayed the mandatory requirement for its employees to return to the office. The reason is the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. Bloomberg cites an internal memo by none other than Tim Cook himself, postponing the potential returning to Apple’s offices “indefinitely.”. Apple employees...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Can tech companies grow if their employees work remotely?

Grow or die. It's the biggest driving factor for companies today. It's the reason Uber and WeWork are worth billions of dollars despite infamously not turning a profit. This mentality affects IT companies ever more than other industries, as tech often drives greater market trends. The Covid-19 pandemic had the...
MARKETS
thebossmagazine.com

The Latest On Remote and Flexi Working

According to Owl Labs and Global Workplace Analytics, almost 50% of US workers would take a pay cut to keep working remotely after the threat of COVID-19 passes. The pandemic has changed the face of the workplace, sending more employees home to Zoom and their computer screens and requiring employers to learn the best ways to manage employees from home.
ZOOM
psychologytoday.com

The Neuroscience of Remote Work

Building relationships on remote teams is more challenging than building relationships in person. The explanation may rest on mirror neurons, which are activated when a person performs certain actions and when they see others doing the same. Online work platforms (e.g., Slack and Zoom) limit one's ability to observe others,...
MICROSOFT
Reuters

Legal considerations for managing remote employees

December 20, 2021 - In early 2020, employers throughout the country abruptly shifted entire in-person workforces to remote work — seemingly overnight — as the first quarantine and shelter-in-place orders were implemented. While many believed this would be a temporary measure lasting a matter of weeks, now, almost two years later, it has become clear that remote work is here to stay. Much of the nation's workforce remains working some form of remote or hybrid schedule. The trend is expected to continue, whether out of necessity (as cold months and additional COVID-19 variants emerge) or as an employee benefit and talent retention measure.
LAW
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: $180K Cash Donation To College Goes Unnoticed For Months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A $180,000 donation to The City College of New York went unnoticed for months. A box, addressed to “Physics Department” was delivered when classes were remote. No one opened it until in-person classes resumed this semester, and they found it was filled with $180,000 in cash. An unsigned letter said the sender was a graduate who wanted to give back to the school that jump started their scientific career. The money will go to fund tuition scholarships.
CHARLOTTE, NC

