Edge On The Clock: Apple Employees Will Work Remotely Indefinitely

As employees return to the office, IT can apply lessons learned from supporting remote workers to transform their networks. Cloud architectures such as SD-WAN and SASE could continue to be useful. Network as a Service, or NaaS, is still in its early stages but could offer cloudlike agility when it comes to buying network equipment. But, as the chip shortage and broader supply chain issues continue to plague the tech industry, IT must be prepared to prioritize and compromise network projects. Brandon Butler, a research manager at IDC covering enterprise networking, joins Juliet to discuss what enterprise networking trends he predicts to see in 2022. Follow everyone on Twitter-- Juliet: https://twitter.com/julietbeauchamp Brandon: https://twitter.com/BButlerIDC.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO