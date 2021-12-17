Exodus Launches NFT Marketplace

LINE Corporation, a Japan-based messaging company, has set in motion plans to establish an NFT service in the coming year, 2022. According to Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT, “LINE has over a decade proven experience as an innovator, becoming one of the most popular tech companies in Asia. Now, we aim to do the same for the exciting new field of NFTs together with our global partners, with the Korea office focused on global NFT platform strategy and our office in the United States of America focused on the NFT business.” The Korean office boasts about 100 employees, while the US has about 55 employees.

