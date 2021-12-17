ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spam Rates in the U.S. Spike Again; Truecaller’s 2021 Global Spam Report Shows Rising Spam Call Volumes in Latter Half of the Year

By PRNewswire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– On a global level, Truecaller identified 184.5 billion calls and 586 billion messages. Of those, 37.8 billion spam calls were identified and blocked while 182 billion spam messages were identified and blocked. Truecaller has launched its fifth edition of the annual Global Spam Report – a detailed, global...

India 4th most spammed country in world, says report

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): According to the annual Global Spam Report released by Truecaller, India is the fourth most spammed country. Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India. That's over 664,000 people that were disturbed by spam calls every day and 27,000 people every hour - from just one phone number, says the report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Truecaller's Global Spam Report 2021 says India received 202 million calls from a single spammer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller has launched the fifth edition of its annual Global Spam Report - a detailed, global study on how spam and scam affects all of us. The report, like the previous years, lists the Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2021 and is available for everyone to read on the Truecaller official blog. With the people navigating through the ongoing pandemic and countries going into the second round of lockdown, this year's report has shown that not only has the pandemic affected communication behaviour but also spam patterns around the world.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Smartphone#Volume#Global Spam Report#Martech Interview#Oracle Cx
