An Australian citizen has been barred from leaving Israel, trapping him in the country for almost 8000 years after his Israeli wife filed a divorce case against him.Noam Huppert, 44, has been ordered by a court to either pay more than $3m in future child support payments or he is barred from leaving the country until 31 December 9999, reported news.com.au.The Australian moved to Israel in 2012 to stay closer to her two young children after her estranged wife returned to the country and filed a case in an Israeli court under the divorce law that has been dubbed “draconian...

AUSTRALIA ・ 15 HOURS AGO