KALAMAZOO, MI -- The family of a fallen sheriff’s deputy in Kalamazoo County will not need to worry about their house payment thanks to a national organization. Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the home mortgage for the family of Ryan Proxmire, according to a press release from the foundation. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was killed in the line of duty in August, was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO