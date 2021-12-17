ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Center Theatre Group Cancels Three Performances of `A Christmas Carol’

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 7 days ago

Performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the Ahmanson Theatre planned for Friday evening and Saturday afternoon were canceled after breakthrough...

mynewsla.com

mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre/Opera Review: Purcell’s ‘A Fairy Queen’ at the Baltimore Theatre Project and the Atlas Performing Arts Center

“Momentary as a sound, Swift as a shadow, short as any dream…” This quote by Shakespeare’s character Lysander perfectly describes the INSeries production of Henry Purcell’s “A Fairy Queen,” a radio-style musical play based on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” performed December 3-5, 2921 at the Baltimore Theatre Project and Washington’s Atlas Performing Arts Center. “Sound, music!” (again quoting Shakespeare) were the watchwords of this production. Almost no props were used except an “ON AIR” sign, applause placards, and microphones to represent the show being located in a radio studio. What made this version different from a “concert opera” version of Purcell’s Baroque 1692 “semi-opera” were sound effects and a highly involved retelling of the Shakespearean comedy, complete with radio narrator.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSJM

Russian Ballet Performance At Mendel Center Canceled

The Russian National Ballet presentation of Swan Lake, scheduled for Friday, February 4, 2022, at The Mendel Center has been canceled. The 2022 U.S. tour has been canceled due to logistical complications surrounding the shipping of sets and costumes from Europe. There are no plans at this time to reschedule The Mendel Center performance.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Alliance Theatre’s reimagined ‘A Christmas Carol’ should not be missed

For 31 seasons Alliance Theatre has entertained Atlanta with its lush, elaborate production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” As we all know, Covid has cast its pale face on almost all aspects of society and human interaction. But rather than squash the Alliance (which Scrooge would enjoy), the intrepid theatre has pivoted: […] The post Theatre Review: Alliance Theatre’s reimagined ‘A Christmas Carol’ should not be missed appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Savannah Morning News

Boo Business: The Savannah Theatre offers Christmas shows and a few paranormal performances

Each December, downtown Savannah transforms into a winter wonderland. The buildings, trees, and homes are aglow with lights, wreaths, and fake snowmen. One building that I closely associate with Christmas is the Savannah Theatre on Chippewa Square. The 1818 theater is always decked out for the holidays both inside and out and hosts plenty of Christmas productions. But lurking in the shadows cast by the bright lights are more than a few ghosts. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Norwalk Hour

Seven Angels Theatre presents ‘Earlene’s A Christmas Carol’

If you are in need of a shot of Christmas spirit, then the best place to locate one is at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury where the Stage 7 Community Production of “Earlene’s A Christmas Carol (Scrooged Again)" is bursting with holiday treasures, guaranteed to delight even the most grumpy non-believers until Dec. 19.
WATERBURY, CT
Killeen Daily Herald

Actor performs classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Heights library

Nearly three dozen area residents were treated to a live, one-man performance by veteran actor Duffy Hudson of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Monday evening. While Hudson did provide the Heights library with a video of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
cbslocal.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ Cancels Shows At Goodman Theatre Through Friday, ‘Frozen’ Cancels Tuesday Night Show Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Goodman Theatre has suspended performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Friday after a reported COVID-19 exposure within the theatre company and increased COVID-19 transmission overall. Also canceled is the Tuesday production of “Frozen” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The suspension of...
CHICAGO, IL
editorials24.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ Starring Bradley Whitford Canceled Tonight; Covid – Editorials24

Performances of the Tony-award winning production of A Christmas Carol starring Bradley Whitford at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre have been canceled tonight, Friday and for the Saturday matinee after breakthrough Covid cases were detected among the production’s company, the Center Theatre Group announced tonight. A statement posted online by...
Houston Chronicle

Clear Brook alumna performs in Alley’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Now appearing in her second production as a member of the Alley Theatre’s resident acting company, Melissa Molono is enjoying what she calls a “big cookie dream.”. The 2009 graduate of Clear Brook High School explained, “You have your whole life ahead of you. You have all these hopes and dreams, and, along the way, you have ‘big cookie dreams.’ This is one of those.”
Chicago Defender

Goodman Theatre Partnerships bring “A Christmas Carol” into the Chicago Community

Goodman Theatre’s A Christmas Carol, “the greatest seasonal story of all” (Chicago Tribune), is back on stage for its 44th annual production in the heart of the Chicago Loop following a year of suspended live performances. This year, the theater extends the magic of the holiday classic to those unable to attend in-person, as well as into homes across Chicagoland, in two unique partnerships.
CHICAGO, IL
Houston Press

Theatre Under The Stars Cancels Remaining Performances of The Little Mermaid Due to COVID

Theatre Under the Stars has just announced it has had to cancel all remaining performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid due to cases of COVID in the cast and crew. Unfortunately, due to break-through COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew of our production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and in compliance with the operating guidelines of the artist unions with whom we work, we are closing the production of The Little Mermaid early.
Herald-Journal

Lyric Theatre hopes 'Christmas Carol' will become Logan tradition

Downtown Logan visitors this week will encounter Christmas carolers in Victorian dress outside the Lyric Theatre. It’s among a number of special twists on the theater’s effort to start a holiday tradition centered on the annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”. “Center Street at...
LOGAN, UT

