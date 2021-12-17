Center Theatre Group Cancels Three Performances of `A Christmas Carol’

“Momentary as a sound, Swift as a shadow, short as any dream…” This quote by Shakespeare’s character Lysander perfectly describes the INSeries production of Henry Purcell’s “A Fairy Queen,” a radio-style musical play based on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” performed December 3-5, 2921 at the Baltimore Theatre Project and Washington’s Atlas Performing Arts Center. “Sound, music!” (again quoting Shakespeare) were the watchwords of this production. Almost no props were used except an “ON AIR” sign, applause placards, and microphones to represent the show being located in a radio studio. What made this version different from a “concert opera” version of Purcell’s Baroque 1692 “semi-opera” were sound effects and a highly involved retelling of the Shakespearean comedy, complete with radio narrator.

