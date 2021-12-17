Driver killed after being ejected in crash along 91 Freeway in Cerritos

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along the 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday at Shoemaker Boulevard.

According to authorities, the driver hit the center divider along the eastbound lanes of the 91 and was ejected.

That's when a semi-truck hit the car.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of 6 a.m., the eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down.

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route as authorities continue their investigation.