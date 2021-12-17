Driver killed after being ejected in crash along 91 Freeway in Cerritos
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along the 91 Freeway in Cerritos. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday at Shoemaker Boulevard. According to authorities, the driver hit the center divider along the eastbound lanes of the 91 and was ejected. That's when a semi-truck hit the car. The California Highway Patrol says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. As of 6 a.m., the eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down. Motorists are urged to take an alternate route as authorities continue their investigation.
