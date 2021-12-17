ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle...

