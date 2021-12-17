Notable Announces Digital Transformation Council To Fundamentally Reshape Healthcare Experiences Through Intelligent Automation

New capabilities allow organizations to boost ROI by reducing time to production and maximizing the value of automation across the business. NICE introduced new AI-powered capabilities that enable organizations to maximize the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for their business. Included in version 7.6, NICE RPA’s new capabilities include document digitization, ROI-based recommendation of ideal processes to automate, and a complimentary resource center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources for sharing. In addition to reducing process analysis time and automating manual tasks, the innovative new capabilities also help organizations boost ROI and maximize the value of automation projects for the business.

