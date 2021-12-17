ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Notable Announces Digital Transformation Council To Fundamentally Reshape Healthcare Experiences Through Intelligent Automation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Cleveland Clinic CEO, Toby Cosgrove, MD, will serve as executive chair and strategic advisor. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced the formation of the Notable Digital Transformation Council. The council is an advisory board composed of healthcare’s foremost clinical, digital and operational leaders, with the goal of...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Transforming healthcare in the cloud

The public health crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic exposed communication and technological challenges in need of solutions. Providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients need quick, easy access to medical data, more personalized care, and top notch data security across devices to prevent cyberattacks and data theft. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is designed to give these healthcare stakeholders an infrastructure to work together and solve the challenges they face.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

binx health Selected as a Top Digital Health Startup that is Transforming the Future of Healthcare -- Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop, announced today that CB Insights ranked binx health among the most promising digital health startups in the world. This press release...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises

Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world’s first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future. Adding to the robust catalog...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Intermountain Healthcare#Digital Transformation#Automation#Creative Solutions#Cleveland Clinic#Md#Austin Regional Clinic#Mscr#Digital Health
Beta News

Why research intelligence is the key to digital transformation success

As technology has improved in leaps and bounds, digital transformation has become imperative in enterprises everywhere. Broadly speaking, digital transformation has sought to use digital workflow processes and large-scale data collection to drive decision-making and move away from guesswork-based strategy management. While organizations have successfully mobilized data collection efforts, making...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Increasing Focus on Advancing Digital Customer Experience (CX) Transformation for Brands Boosts European Outsourcing Industry

CX outsourcers can positively affect the customer journey, helping brands deliver a consistent and appropriate digital experience. Personalization, 24/7 availability, and support through digital channels should enable most brands to keep up with changes in customer behavior. According to Frost & Sullivan, the European outsourcing industry’s focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenues expected to grow by 10.1% this year.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Riversand, A Syndigo Company, Announces Strategic Partnership With Nexer Group To Offer Cloud-Native Data Management Solutions For Digital Transformation

Riversand, a Syndigo company and visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Nexer Group, a modern tech company with expertise in strategy, technology and communication. The new partnership will provide Nexer clients with the opportunity to use technology solutions to enable better data management and governance to drive their business growth.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

How intelligent software delivery can accelerate digital experience success

Greg Adams, regional vice-president UK&I at Dynatrace, discusses how intelligent software delivery can accelerate digital experience success. Demand for digital services is undeniably soaring, along with user expectations. Consumers want a seamless connected experience, and organisations are expected to invest $1.78 trillion in digital transformation investments in 2022, compared with $1.31 trillion in 2020 to keep pace with these demands.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital To Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities In The Healthcare, And Financial Services Industries With Cloud Native Product Engineering, Cloud Security, And Cognitive Automation Capabilities.

The acquisition of Cedrus Digital, with its consulting-led model and over 150 cloud, data and product engineers, primarily in the United States, will further augment Brillio’s nearshore digital transformation capabilities offered for Fortune 500 clients. Brillio, a leader in digital technology consulting and services, announced today that it has...
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Data and science are at the center of the mission of the Food and Drug Administration. This is why the agency created the new Office of Digital Transformation. It is the final step in a two-year effort to reorganize how the FDA uses data and technology to protect and promote public health.
FDA
aithority.com

Nine In 10 Insurance Leaders In Europe Say Customer Experience Is The Top Driver Of Digital Transformation

ISG Pulse of the Insurance Industry survey finds 42% report security vulnerabilities increasing along with digitalization. Demand for improved customer experience is the top driver of digital transformation in Europe’s insurance industry, but with growing digitalization, insurers report increasing security vulnerabilities, according to the results of the second annual ISG Pulse of the Insurance Industry survey, conducted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group.
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Report: Healthcare Augmented Intelligence Operations Market Trends

– New Chilmark Research report on artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare operations forecasts a market poised for explosive growth with a CAGR of 40% over the next 5 years as solutions mature and more use cases demonstrate ROI. The COVID-19 pandemic has irrevocably expedited adoption of enterprise augmented and artificial...
MARKETS
aithority.com

C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute Announces Call for Proposals for AI to Transform Cybersecurity and Secure Critical Infrastructure

The C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute invites scholars, software developers, and researchers to advance the science of digital transformation with artificial intelligence (AI) designed to harden information security (Infosec) and secure critical infrastructure. “Cybersecurity is an existential issue,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI, a leading enterprise...
SOFTWARE
asapland.com

Top Trends For Digital Transformation In Education

Top Trends For Digital Transformation In Education. Even though there are always individuals that prefer classic learning methods, the beginning of pandemic times has forced digital transformation in education. As it happened against our will, many students and educators were unprepared for the changes. Starting with the general remote learning to video conferencing and the use of LMS platforms, it has been both challenging and rewarding!
EDUCATION
aithority.com

ARTIST For Her Pioneers Digitalization To Transform The Future Of Women’s Healthcare

Bengaluru-based training and skills transfer institute, led by Dr. Hema Divakar, ahead of time in identifying and implementing the importance of digital platform. While the world is increasingly moving towards digitalization because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bengaluru-based ARTIST for Her (Asian Research and Training Institute for Skill Transfer), led by its CEO Dr. Hema Divakar, a renowned healthcare leader, pioneered the concept of digital transfer of skills, knowledge and training to healthcare providers and caregivers much before the deadly coronavirus impacted humanity.
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the European Healthcare System

The rapid increase of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Europe has enhanced the need for new approaches to deal with chronic conditions. The pandemic has burdened the economies so much that governments are looking for digital solutions to increase health care access and the quality of services delivered. Decision-makers from the...
WORLD
aithority.com

NICE Announces New AI-Powered Robotic Process Automation, Accelerating Organizations’ Digital-First CX Strategy

New capabilities allow organizations to boost ROI by reducing time to production and maximizing the value of automation across the business. NICE introduced new AI-powered capabilities that enable organizations to maximize the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for their business. Included in version 7.6, NICE RPA’s new capabilities include document digitization, ROI-based recommendation of ideal processes to automate, and a complimentary resource center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources for sharing. In addition to reducing process analysis time and automating manual tasks, the innovative new capabilities also help organizations boost ROI and maximize the value of automation projects for the business.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Mphasis And Ardonagh To Augment Transformational Digital Technologies For Insurance Intermediary Sector Through ‘Mrald’

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, in 2020 announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The Ardonagh Group (“Ardonagh”) – the UK’s largest independent insurance intermediary, to transform how they engage with clients, colleagues, carriers and regulators. This project entailed digital transformation, data, automation and managing back- office Operations.
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

How digital transformation enables product innovation, richer customer experiences

For years, digital transformation has been the talk of the insurance industry. In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many insurers made bold advances in automating core processes, adopting new technology and expanding their digital selling and collaboration capabilities. Recently, the conversation around digital transformation has changed, evolving from a focus on lower costs and increased operational efficiency to more strategic objectives, such as product innovation and richer customer experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
benefitspro.com

Digital transformation helps employers build superior health benefit experiences

The digital transformation in health care is nothing short of remarkable, as employers recognize the value of meaningful digital solutions to provide greater health benefit experiences for their employees and retain members during open enrollment season. Digital health has the advantage of providing access to care no matter where people live or work and at any time. In this process, it is essential for benefits decision-makers to determine which innovations provide optimal results for delivering patient-centered, quality and cost-effective care.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy