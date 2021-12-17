Notable Announces Digital Transformation Council To Fundamentally Reshape Healthcare Experiences Through Intelligent Automation
Former Cleveland Clinic CEO, Toby Cosgrove, MD, will serve as executive chair and strategic advisor. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced the formation of the Notable Digital Transformation Council. The council is an advisory board composed of healthcare’s foremost clinical, digital and operational leaders, with the goal of...aithority.com
