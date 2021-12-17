ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eric Clapton Sues German Widow Over $11 Bootleg CD on eBay

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bb2d_0dPbXNMq00

In another bizarre twist of fate for the beloved guitarist Eric Clapton, the artist has reportedly successfully sued a 55-year-old German woman for posting a bootleg live CD on eBay for $11.

According to Guitar World, the woman, who is referred to in the court papers as “Gabriele P.” will have to pay court costs for both herself and the guitarist, totaling some $4,000.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the bootleg record, Live USA, was purchased by Gabriele P.’s late husband at a store more than three decades ago. The defendant later put the album on eBay for €9.95 (or, about $11) in July. Then Clapton, noting the illegal nature of the album, filed an affidavit with the court.

The Düsseldorf Regional Court has since ruled in Clapton’s favor, forcing Gabriele P. to pay the court costs. And she now faces either a €250,000 fine or a six-month prison sentence if she continues her efforts to sell the album.

The suit is one of several eyebrow-raising moves for the British-born guitar player, who has been considered one of the best at his craft in his lifetime.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Clapton has been vocally against vaccination mandates at his shows, likening the requirements and the prior virus lockdown to slavery.

Clapton has also released a number of songs expressing opposition to vaccination mandates, like the track, “This Has Gotta Stop,” which you can check out below.

Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Comments / 2

Related
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Ellen Barkin Says Eric Clapton Gave Her A Piece of Jewelry With Nazi Connotations Back in the 90s

Actress Ellen Barkin has jumped on the anti-Eric Clapton bandwagon. The star of “Sea of Love” and “Switch” and more recently TV’s “Animal Kingdom” says on Twitter that Clapton once gave her a piece of jewelry with Nazi connotations. In the 90s. She writes: “He gave me a necklace he made. Maybe he thought I collected Nazi memorabilia or rather memorabilia from Nazis.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg live CD for £8.45

Eric Clapton has won a legal case against a 55-year-old German woman selling a bootleg live CD for €9.95 (£8.45), Deutsche Welle reports. The woman, known as Gabriele P, claimed she was unaware that she was committing copyright infringement by listing the CD titled Eric Clapton – Live USA, which contains recordings of performances from the 1980s, on eBay. She told the court that the listing was removed after one day.
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

Days after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the musician reportedly no longer “[intends] to collect the costs awarded to him by the court.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Clapton
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootleg#Widow#Slavery#German#Guitar World#Bild#Live Usa#British
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids

Rod Stewart is enjoying the holiday season with his wife Penny Lancaster and kids. On Sunday, Lancaster, 50, shared a photo after decorating their Christmas tree. She and the 76-year-old musician posed in front of the lit tree with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aidan, 10. They were also joined by Stewart's daughter Renee, 29, son Liam, 27, and Liam's girlfriend Bella Spooner.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Is Wowed by Life-Like Portrait of Herself

Priscilla Presley shares a beautiful portrait of herself, painted by Adam Rote. See her appear at his exhibit this weekend in Miami. Priscilla Presley is a patron of the arts. In her latest Twitter post, Presley shares a flyer for an upcoming art exhibit. On the flyer is a painted portrait of the actress, created by Adam Rote.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Today I Started Loving You Again,” Merle Haggard

“He writes them and I write them down” Bonnie Owens once told Bob Eubanks about her one-time husband, Merle Haggard. Married from 1965 to 1978, Haggard and Owens’ relationship was one of the most tenderhearted and creatively fruitful in the history of country music… and together, the two penned quite a few of Haggard’s biggest hits, like 1968’s “Today I Started Loving You Again.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy