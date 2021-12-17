ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospitals impose a 'facility fee' -- for a video visit

By Michelle Andrews, Kaiser Health News
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vahM8_0dPbWnnj00

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- When Arielle Harrison's 9-year-old son needed to see a pediatric specialist at Yale New Haven Health System in June, a telehealth visit seemed like a great option. Since her son wasn't yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they could connect with the doctor via video and avoid venturing into a germy medical facility.

Days before the appointment, she got a notice from the hospital informing her that she would receive two bills for the visit. One would be for the doctor's services. The second would be for a hospital facility fee, even though she and her son would be at home in Cheshire, Conn., and never set foot in any hospital-affiliated building.

Harrison, 40, who works in nonprofit communications, posted on Twitter about the unwelcome fee, including an image of Marge Simpson of TV's The Simpsons with a disgusted look on her face, captioned "GROANS."

She called the billing office the next morning and was told the facility fee is based on where the doctor is located. Since the doctor would be on hospital property, the hospital would charge a facility fee of between $50 and $350, depending on her insurance coverage.

"It's just one of many examples of how this is a very difficult system to use," Harrison said, referring to the intricacies of U.S. healthcare.

Hospital facility fees have long come under criticism from patients and consumer advocates. Hospitals say the fees, which can add hundreds of dollars or even more than $1,000 to a patient's bill, are necessary to cover the high cost of keeping a hospital open and ready to provide care 24/7.

But it's not only hospital visits that result in facility fees. Over the past several years, hospitals have been on a buying binge, snapping up physician practices that often then begin charging the fees, too. Patients seeing the same doctor for the same care as at earlier visits are now on the hook for the extra fee -- because of a change in ownership.

Charging a facility fee for a video visit where the patient logs in from their living room is even more of a head-scratcher.

"The charges seem crazy," said Ted Doolittle, who heads Connecticut's Office of the Healthcare Advocate, which provides help to consumers with health coverage issues. "It rankles, and it should."

Facility fees for video appointments remain rare, health finance experts say, even as the use of telehealth has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicare has allowed hospitals to assess a small fee for certain beneficiaries who get telehealth care at home during the ongoing national public health emergency, and people in private health plans may also be charged for them.

Harrison, however, was lucky. Doolittle reached out to her after seeing her tweet to offer his office's assistance. In Connecticut, hospitals are prohibited from charging facility fees for telehealth visits.

Connecticut imposed what may be the only state ban on telehealth facility fees as part of a broader law passed in May that was intended to help residents access telehealth during the pandemic. The prohibition on facility fees sunsets at the end of June 2023.

Pat McCabe, senior vice president of finance at Yale New Haven Health System, said he can't explain why Harrison received a notice that she'd be charged a facility fee for a telehealth visit. He speculated that her son's appointment might have been coded incorrectly. Under the new law, he said, the health system hasn't charged any telehealth patients a facility fee.

But such fees are justified, McCabe said.

"It offsets the cost of the software we use to facilitate the telehealth visits, and we do still have to keep the lights on," he said, noting that the providers doing telehealth visits are on hospital sites that incur heat and power and maintenance charges.

The American Hospital Association didn't respond to requests for comment about the rationale for facility fees for telehealth care.

As the pandemic began overwhelming the health system last year, hospitals essentially closed their doors to most non-COVID-19 patients.

Telehealth visits, which made up about 1% of medical visits before the pandemic, jumped to roughly 50% at its height last year, said Kyle Zebley, vice president of public policy at the nonprofit American Telemedicine Association, which promotes this type of care. Those appointments have dropped off and now make up roughly 15% of medical visits across all types of coverage.

Before the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services severely limited telehealth coverage for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. But with seniors more vulnerable during the pandemic, the agency loosened telehealth rules temporarily. As long as the public health emergency continues, the agency is allowing Medicare beneficiaries in urban areas to receive such care, which was previously covered only in rural areas.

And patients can get telehealth care at home rather than having to go to a medical facility for the video appointment, as was previously required. The agency also expanded covered telehealth services and the types of providers who are allowed to offer them.

Medicare lets hospital outpatient departments bill about $27 for telehealth visits for certain beneficiaries receiving care at home. Patients are generally responsible for 20% of that amount, or about $5, although providers can waive patient cost sharing for telehealth, said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF.

At the beginning of the pandemic, patients with commercial health plans were often not charged a copay for telehealth visits, said Rick Gundling, a senior vice president at the Healthcare Financial Management Association, a membership group for healthcare finance professionals. But lately, "those fees have been coming back," he said.

Facility fees for telehealth visits in commercial plans averaged $55 for the year that ended June 30, before insurance discounts, according to data from Fair Health, a national independent nonprofit that maintains a large database of insurance claims. In 2020, just 1.1% of commercial telehealth claims included a facility fee, according to Fair Health. That's lower than for 2019, when the figure was 2.5%.

Experts predict telehealth will remain popular, but it's unclear how those visits and any accompanying facility fees will be handled in the future.

McCabe said he expects the Yale New Haven Health System to reinstitute the facility fees when state law permits it.

"There are real costs in the health system to provide those services," he said.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Comments / 10

clover
6d ago

There will be an uproar hopefully. That’s just gouging really. Anything for a buck. So sad.

Reply
10
and thennn...
7d ago

It figures... These people only care about MONEY...not your health..🙄

Reply
12
mizerbob
5d ago

From reading some of the hospitals excuses for charging this fee on having to pay to pay for heat, lights, Etc. then if we don't use the service I guess they get those utilities for no charge. Why don't the doctors do this out of their office, charge the patient office visit charges and eliminate the hospital middle man?

Reply
3
Related
WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WHEC TV-10

'It was hard for me to believe I was in a hospital in the United States': Patient recalls weekend in RGH emergency room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our local hospitals are at or over capacity and if you need care, you may be shocked at what you see inside. Strong Memorial, Rochester General, Unity and Highland Hospitals have all reached full ICU capacity. Overall, they’re running between 90-95% acute care capacity and a major contributing factor is that they can’t discharge patients who need long-term care because nursing homes aren’t accepting them due to their own staffing shortages.
ROCHESTER, NY
thedallasnews.net

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
MENTAL HEALTH
KOAT 7

450 hospital beds unused due to nurse shortage, according to NMHA

Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Hospitals#Hospital#Health Care Services#Twitter
Brainerd Dispatch

How full are hospitals with COVID patients anyway?

The holidays are upon us. And for many, that means traveling to see friends and family or simply going away for some fun in the sun. Christmas, New Year’s, spring break — you name it, chances are people will be hitting the road or taking to the air in the time-honored tradition of traveling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WPFO

Long-term care facility staffing shortages impacting hospital capacity in Maine

STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Hospitals across Maine continue to face mounting capacity concerns as the pandemic surges on, but data suggests many of those taking up beds are not being treated for COVID-19. Hospitals are blaming the fact that they can’t discharge many patients, who shouldn’t even be in the hospital, for why more beds aren't currently open.
MAINE STATE
SCDNReports

Our Lady of Bellfonte Hospital To Become Rehab Facility

New life for the former Our Lady of Bellfonte Hospital. Addiction Recovery Care, one of the largest providers of addiction and recovery services in Kentucky, announced that it had signed a letter of intent with OLBH’s parent company, Bon Secours Mercy Health, to purchase the hospital and bring a new treatment center to the area.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Could facility fees for telehealth appointments return?

Hospital facility fees have been a controversial staple of billing, and now they may apply to telehealth appointments more frequently, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 17. Facility fees can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to a patient's bill and have come under criticism from patients and consumer groups. Hospitals argue these fees are necessary for keeping their facilities operational. Fees for video appointments are rare but have taken a few patients by surprise.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Conversation U.S.

During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices and impossible ethical decisions for hospital staff

The Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while ventilators and personal protective equipment were in short supply. Patients sat for hours or days in ambulances and hallways, waiting for a hospital bed to open...
HEALTH SERVICES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
239K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy