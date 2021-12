Herring discusses visit plans, chance to join brother at Tennessee

With nonconference play winding down across college basketball, the ACC is in a world of pain with 11 of its 15 teams having taken four or more losses already. While Duke continues to fight for a top seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, only North Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech feature in the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's Bracketology. The Tar Heels have slid to a No. 8 seed after being obliterated by Kentucky on a neutral floor in Las Vegas, and Lunardi projects UNC to face No. 9 seed Indiana in the first round in what would be a spicy matchup between two programs with tons of history.

