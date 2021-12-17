The Four Employees of Kennett Square-Based RW Group Get ‘Adopted’ by Local Parent

Richard Wortmann. Image via RW Group.

Kennett Square-based RW Group, a micro accounting firm of only four employees, is being acquired by Isdaner & Co., a Bala Cynwyd-based accounting and consulting entity. Jeff Blumenthal covered the move for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The acquisition will be completed on Jan. 1.

This is Isdaner’s first acquisition in over a decade, with its last deal involving a solo practitioner.

According to Managing Member Scott Isdaner, the firm is frequently approached with buy or sell opportunities. However, the only way it would do an acquisition is if the seller is as committed to independence and a collaborative culture as Isdaner is and brings needed technical skills or expertise to the table.

“We are very selective,” said Isdaner. “We operate as a team. That’s why we don’t do a lot of deals. Once we get past the culture thing, we look at numbers and the practice.”

In the case of RW Group, founder Richard Wortmann passed the culture test. The two firms are well familiar with each other, and Wortmann has audit side expertise, as well as experience with pension plans and broker-dealers.

The acquisition of RW Group also offers Isdaner a geographic expansion, as the firm is planning to retain the Kennett Square office.