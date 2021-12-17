U.S. Trailer for Pushpendra Singh’s Gorgeous Drama The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs

"You know, we don't need anyone to save us…" "Just trying to save myself." IFC Films has revealed the first official trailer for Clean, a thriller from filmmaker Paul Solet. This was originally supposed to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year, it's now being released in January from IFC. A garbage collector, tormented by his past, is sucked into the orbit of a local crime boss and must face the violence of his past to find redemption in this bloody thrill ride. Tribeca describes it as "a brooding and sullen snapshot of failed redemption" and "a hyper-violent meditation on the power of the past and the struggle for salvation." Clean is produced by and stars Adrien Brody as the "Trash Man", with a cast featuring Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco. It looks like a much grittier, darker John Wick - he's got some skills. I dig the wrench as his weapon of choice.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO