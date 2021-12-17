U.S. Trailer for Pushpendra Singh’s Gorgeous Drama The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs

"We don't need protection." Mubi has unveiled an official US trailer for the African drama Lingui: The Sacred Bonds, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, playing in the main competition. The film is the latest by an award-winning filmmaker from Chad named Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, best known for his other films Our Father, Dry Season, A Screaming Man, Grigris, and A Season in France. Amina, a practicing Muslim, lives with her daughter, 15-year-old Maria. When Amina learns Maria is pregnant and wants to abort the child, they face an impossible situation in a country where abortion is legally and morally condemned. The cast features Achouackh Abakar, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro, Briya Gomdigue, and Hadje Fatime N'Goua. This earned great reviews at festivals, saying "Haroun takes a quiet, meditative approach to storytelling." If you're into slow cinema this is for you.
