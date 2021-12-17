ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

U.S. Trailer for Pushpendra Singh’s Gorgeous Drama The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beautiful films I’ve seen in the last few years, Pushpendra Singh’s The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs is finally getting a U.S. theatrical release next month. A selection at Berlinale and New Directors/New Films, the drama will come to The Museum of Modern Art, courtesy of Deaf...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Minamata’ Trailer: Johnny Depp’s Long-Delayed Drama Hits Theaters This Month

If you believe Johnny Depp (and tons of his fans do), then the actor is the victim of an unfair “Hollywood boycott.” This is all due to his personal life and the allegations of domestic violence and other transgressions. But it doesn’t seem like it’s a total boycott, as the actor’s drama, “Minamata” is hitting theaters soon.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Gets Trailer; Élodie Yung Talks Portraying Cambodian Immigrant With A Fighter’s Spirit In Fox Drama Series – TCA

When Élodie Yung signed on to The Cleaning Lady, she relished the opportunity to play a character of many layers—a Cambodian immigrant coming from the Philippines to America who meets “extreme situations” with remarkable resilience, and will do whatever it takes to protect her son. “My dad came from another country and had to make his own place in France, so I could very much relate to that. I was so glad I could be seen for the first time for really who I am as a whole person, with my origins, my background, and also just what I could bring...
TV SERIES
First Showing

US Trailer for Cannes Drama 'Lingui: The Sacred Bonds' Set in Chad

"We don't need protection." Mubi has unveiled an official US trailer for the African drama Lingui: The Sacred Bonds, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, playing in the main competition. The film is the latest by an award-winning filmmaker from Chad named Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, best known for his other films Our Father, Dry Season, A Screaming Man, Grigris, and A Season in France. Amina, a practicing Muslim, lives with her daughter, 15-year-old Maria. When Amina learns Maria is pregnant and wants to abort the child, they face an impossible situation in a country where abortion is legally and morally condemned. The cast features Achouackh Abakar, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro, Briya Gomdigue, and Hadje Fatime N'Goua. This earned great reviews at festivals, saying "Haroun takes a quiet, meditative approach to storytelling." If you're into slow cinema this is for you.
MOVIES
imdb.com

How the ‘Swan Song’ Score Evokes Drama and Sci-Fi

Writer and director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” which premieres Dec. 17 on Apple TV Plus, straddles the line between science fiction and drama as Mahershala Ali plays Cameron, a dying man who is presented with a choice that could save his family from grief. Composer Jay Wadley...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Pakistan#The Museum Of Modern Art#Gratitude Films#Grasshopper Film#Rajasthani#Indian#Bakarwal
thefilmstage.com

Rifkin’s Festival Trailer: Woody Allen’s Latest Gets U.S. Release Next Month

Once accustomed to receiving splashy festival premieres and major theatrical roll-outs, Woody Allen’s films are now relegated to getting dumped stateside following international premieres and theatrical runs from the countries still willing to prominently showcase the Bronx-born director. After A Rainy Day in New York was released in late 2020 following a shoot in 2017, Allen’s latest work, Rifkin’s Festival (which was shot in 2019 and premiered at last year’s Sebastian Film Festival), is now arriving in the U.S. in theaters and on digital platforms on January 28, 2022 from MPI Media Group.
BRONX, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for Gritty Crime Drama 'Clean' Starring Adrien Brody

"You know, we don't need anyone to save us…" "Just trying to save myself." IFC Films has revealed the first official trailer for Clean, a thriller from filmmaker Paul Solet. This was originally supposed to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year, it's now being released in January from IFC. A garbage collector, tormented by his past, is sucked into the orbit of a local crime boss and must face the violence of his past to find redemption in this bloody thrill ride. Tribeca describes it as "a brooding and sullen snapshot of failed redemption" and "a hyper-violent meditation on the power of the past and the struggle for salvation." Clean is produced by and stars Adrien Brody as the "Trash Man", with a cast featuring Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco. It looks like a much grittier, darker John Wick - he's got some skills. I dig the wrench as his weapon of choice.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

Review: ‘Swan Song’ is a high-concept melodrama that’s heavy on drama, light on concept

The futuristic “Swan Song” is a maudlin tearjerker with the barest patina of a sci-fi flick that wants you to think deeply about its central, morbid question: If you could have a clone of a deceased loved one back in your life – a copy that you couldn’t tell was a knockoff – wouldn’t you? That question is articulated, early on, in a scene between Naomie Harris’s Poppy and her twin brother Andre (Nyasha Hatendi) in reference to their late mother.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Swan Song' review: Mahershala Ali leads solemn cloning drama

Cameron Turner is sick and he's not going to make it. He decides to undergo an experimental procedure to ensure the future of his family: He'll clone himself, and quietly insert his replica into his life to carry on as if nothing has happened. What his family doesn't know won't hurt them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
GamesRadar+

New DokeV trailer shows more of its gorgeous, K-pop infused open world

Open-world creature collector DokeV released a new trailer at The Game Awards tonight, finally showing off more of its gorgeous world. DokeV's reveal trailer leaned into its Korean heritage and a K-pop style, and this trailer really plays that up with a performance of Galactika's song "Rockstar", featuring many of the game's characters. It's a cute and impressively animated show, and Pearl Abyss says "many of the scenes revealed in the DokeV music video will be available for actual gameplay."
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets a gorgeous new trailer

A new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem has been released, showcasing gameplay, story and some gorgeous new scenery and locations. A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2022. The game naturally follows on from the story of A Plague Tale: Innocence,...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Exclusive Restoration Trailer for James Blue’s Landmark Cannes Winner The Olive Trees of Justice

The only French production shot in Algeria during the Algerian War and the first American film to win the Critic’s Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, James Blue’s landmark film The Olive Trees of Justice was the only full-length narrative feature the director ever helmed. Now, it’s been beautifully restored in 4K for a theatrical release at Metrograph starting on January 21 and we’re pleased to debut the new trailer.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer Reveals More Drugs And Drama For Rue & The Gang

Rue is back. Jules is back. Maddy, Cassie And Kat are back. Nate is back. Fezco, Lexi and Ali are back. The trailer for Season 2 of HBO’s dramatic teenage series “Euphoria” has arrived and has the people talking. At first glance, things look pretty familiar. Rue’s still beefing with her mom, still grappling with addiction issues and obsessing over Jules, but judging from the amount of police cars in the Season 2 trailer, she’s also about to be getting in more trouble than ever before.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action Usogui Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, February 11 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Toshio Sako's Usogui (The Lie Eater) manga unveiled a new poster visual and a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Live" by B'z, and also reveals the film's February 11 premiere date.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'La Fortuna' Trailer Shows Stanley Tucci's Drama-Filled Battle to Reclaim Lost Treasure

It's nearly time for a treasure hunt. Collider can exclusively reveal the new trailer and poster for AMC's gold-plundering drama La Fortuna, which sees modern-day pirate Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) embroiled in an international struggle with a Spanish legal team led by young diplomat Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) to reclaim the titular La Fortuna's treasure for his country. The high-stakes adventure begins on AMC+ on January 20.
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Robert Eggers’ The Northman Introduces a Viking Epic

Following up his break-out horror hit The Witch and his black-and-white buddy comedy of sorts, The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers is returning in 2022 with his biggest production yet. The Northman is a Viking epic, co-written by Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, and ahead of an April 2022 theatrical release, Focus Features has debuted the first trailer.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

The Film Stage Show Ep. 456 – Benedetta

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan and Robyn Bahr discuss Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta now in theaters and on VOD. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor. For a limited time, all new Patreon supporters will receive a free Blu-ray/DVD. After becoming a contributor, e-mail podcast@thefilmstage.com for an up-to-date list of available films.
MOVIES
The Independent

Titane review: A gnarly ride that oozes with blood, oil, and semen

Dir: Julia Ducournau. Starring: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Laïs Salameh 18, 108 minutes.No other film this year could be accurately described using the words “sticky” and “slippery” – at least, not in the way that they apply to Titane. Not only do its frames ooze with blood, oil, and semen, but the film constantly wriggles out of the grasp of all categorisation and description. It’s a body horror that’s really a family drama; that’s really a sly comedy about the discomfort of being trapped inside all this vulnerable, imperfect flesh. The second film directed by a woman to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy