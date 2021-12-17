ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 485BXT FIRST TRUST SERIES FUND

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Form N-1A Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 [ ]. Registration Statement Under the Investment Company Act of 1940 [ ]. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400. Wheaton, Illinois 60187. (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

(Registration Nos. 333-07305; 811-07685) Attached for filing on behalf of Frontier Funds, Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 497(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), please find the Statement of Additional Information for the Frontier HyperiUS Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Company.
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS IndexIQ ETF Trust

This amendment to the Investment Advisory Agreement (this "Agreement"), dated as of April 15, 2015, by and between IndexIQ ETF Trust, a Delaware trust (the "Trust"), and IndexIQ Advisors LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Advisor") is entered into pursuant to Section 8 of the Agreement and is effective as of December 14, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Form 24F-2NT CALVERT FUND For: Sep 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. APPENDIX I UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 24F-2 Annual Notice of Securities Sold Pursuant to Rule 24f-2 1. Name and address of issuer: Calvert Fund Two International Place Boston, Massachusetts 02110 2.The name of each series or class of securities for which this Form is filed (state "All Series" if Form is being filed for all series): Calvert Core Bond Fund Calvert High Yield Bond Fund Calvert Income Fund Calvert Short Duration Income Fund Calvert Ultra-Short Duration Income Fund 3. Investment Company Act File Number: 811-03416 Securities Act File Number: 002-76510 4(a). Last day of fiscal year for which this Form is filed: 9/30/2021 4(b). Is this Form is being filed late (i.e., more than 90 days after the end of the issuer's fiscal year)? No Note: If the Form is being filed late, interest must be paid on the registration fee due. 4(c) Is this the last time the issuer will be filing this Form? No 5. Calculation of registration fee: (i) Aggregate sale price of securities sold during the fiscal year pursuant to section 24(f): $ $2,572,459,731 (ii) Aggregate price of securities redeemed or repurchased during the fiscal year: $ $1,462,301,788 (iii) Aggregate price of securities redeemed or repurchased during any prior fiscal year ending no earlier than October 11, 1995 that were not previously used to reduce registration fees payable to the Commission: $ $3,267,268,123 (iv) Total available redemption credits [add items 5(ii) and 5(iii)]: $ $4,729,569,911 (v) Net sales - if item 5(i) is greater than item 5(iv) [subtract item 5(iv) from item 5(i)]: $ $0 (vi) Redemption credits available for use in future years - if item 5(i) is less than item 5(iv) [subtract item 5(iv) from item 5(i)]: $ $2,157,110,180 (vii) Multiplier for determining registration fee (See Instructions C.9): x 0.0000927 (viii) Registration fee due [multiply Item 5(v) by Item 5(vii)] (enter "0" if no fee is due): = $0.00 6. Prepaid Shares If the response to item 5(i) was determined by deducting an amount of securities that were registered under the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to rule 24e-2 as in effect before [effective date of recession of rule 24e-2], then report the amount of securities (number of shares or other units) deducted here: $0.00 If there is a number of shares or other units that were registered pursuant to rule 24e-2 remaining unsold at the end of the fiscal year for which this Form is filed that are available for use by the issuer in future fiscal years, then state that number here: $0.00 7. Interest due - if this Form is being filed more than 90 days after the end of the issuer's fiscal year (See Instruction D): $0.00 8. Total of the amount of the registration fee due plus any interest due [line 5(viii) plus line 7]: $0.00 9. Date the registration fee and any interest payment was sent to the Commission's lockbox depository: N/A Method of delivery: Wire Transfer Mail or other means Signatures This report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the issuer and in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Michael Shattuck Vice President of Calvert Research and Management Date: 12/27/2021.
StreetInsider.com

Form N-CEN Investment Managers Seri For: Sep 30

TRANSFER AGENT, FUND ACCOUNTANT AND CO-ADMINISTRATOR. Rule 32a-4 (17 CFR 270.32a-4) IRONCLAD INVESTMENTS LLC. 801-71772. 000154872. UMB FUND SERVICES, INC. 084-05792. INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 5493000F4ZO33MV32P92. UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION. VNOO6EITDJ2YUEBMSZ83. Bank -...
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 23 Filed by: Welgus Howard G.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Transaction made pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person. 2. Includes 6,750 Restricted...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ciner Resources LP For: Dec 21 Filed by: Nicholson Marla

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Common units withheld by the company to satisfy tax withholding elections on Restricted Units, which on December 21, 2021, vested...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ChargePoint Holdings, For: Dec 21 Filed by: Loewenthal William J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICAL For: Dec 23 Filed by: Anzalone Christopher Richard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes a...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Genius Brands Internatio For: Dec 21 Filed by: Chizick Harold

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDI For: Dec 21 Filed by: Drake Eileen P.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Each restricted...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC For: Dec 22 Filed by: Wichterman Troy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Tungsten Corporation Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. For: Dec 22 Filed by: Main Andrew A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These securities...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.3 - [National Express Group Plc]

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full...
StreetInsider.com

Monterey Minerals Closes Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY) and (FSE:2DK) announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Financing"). The Financing consisted of 5,530,000 Units (each, a "Unit") of the Company, issued at price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,382,500.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 C3.ai, Inc. For: Dec 21 Filed by: Davis Lisa Ann

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Provided the...
StreetInsider.com

Justworks, Inc (JW) Files IPO Registration Statement

Justworks, Inc (NASDAQ: JW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Justworks is a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") access...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sensei Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 23 Filed by: Cambrian BioPharma Inc

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
