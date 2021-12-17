Bobby Shmurda Embraces a Downpour of ‘Shmoney’ on Song With Quavo, Rowdy Rebel

Bobby Shmurda is back with another new single, “Shmoney,” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.

The track, produced by Tay Keith, finds the three MCs delivering delightfully rowdy, boast-filled verses over hard-hitting trap drums and a simple but menacing, high-pitched synth loop. “Shmoney” arrives with an equally over-the-top music video, set at a wild mansion party where the sun is shining but $100 bills are pouring from the sky.

“Shmoney” is the fourth track Bobby Shmurda has dropped this year following his release from prison in February after a six-year stint on weapon and conspiracy charges (he remains under community supervision until Feb. 2026). Prior to “Shmoney,” Shmurda released his “No Time for Sleep” freestyle, “Cartier Lens,” and “Splash” (he also hopped on a remix of Eladio Carrión and J Balvin’s “Tata,” alongside Daddy Yankee).

On top of all the music he’s released this year, Bobby Shmurda has also returned to the stage in a big way. He’s appeared at Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain gig at Madison Square Garden, Rolling Loud Miami , the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, and, most recently, a set at Rolling Loud New York .