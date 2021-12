The Devil is a Part Timer has revealed its release window with a new trailer and poster! Longterm anime fans might have noticed how many classic anime series have made their return with brand new episodes long after their debut season, and one of the most intriguing coming our way is another season of The Devil is a Part Timer. This was one of the franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes of for quite some time, but it's been so long since the anime made its original debut that many had given up hope that the series would ever return.

