We are just days away from Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters and now a new clip is giving fans just one more thing to get excited for as well as wonder about as these last few days wind down. In a new clip released by Sony Pictures India, we get a glimpse of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) utilizing magic and casting spells in a way we've never seen him do before — but in a way that is familiar to what we saw from the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO