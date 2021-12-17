International Paper to Build State-of-the-Art Plant in Atglen; 150 New Jobs to Follow

Image via International Paper.

International Paper — a global producer of renewable, fiber-based packaging and pulp products — plans to build a state-of-the-art corrugated packing plant in Atglen.

The facility will employ approximately 150 people. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022, and it is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023.

“We are excited to expand our U.S. footprint and continue serving our customers with the highest level of safety, quality, operational excellence, and customer service,” said Peter Heist, area vice president of International Paper. “The facility will allow International Paper to expand its industrial packaging footprint in southeast Pennsylvania and the northeast United States.”

According to State Rep. Tim Hennessey, the Atglen plant will be the first box plant International Paper will have built in the U.S. in more than 30 years.

“It is great to see this expansion in manufacturing in our area, and I am hopeful more will follow,” said Hennessey.

To aid in helping International Paper locate in Atglen, the Wolf Administration today approved a $371,000 rail freight grant to construct approximately 500 feet of new railroad track to the plant and rehabilitate 1,200 feet of existing track near the site.

International Paper is headquartered in Memphis and has approximately 56,000 employees throughout North America, Latin America, North Africa, and Europe.