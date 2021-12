NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a special holiday food distribution next week but it needs additional volunteers to make it happen. On Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin at 1200 Ellen Trout Dr., the organization will hold a drive-thru food distribution event. Organizers said they are in need of about 35 additional volunteers to help from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO