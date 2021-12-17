Arrest warrant issued for man in hit-and-run that killed boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Belen man sought in the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-boy struck by an off-road vehicle as his family crossed a street after leaving a holiday event at the Albuquerque BioPark.

Sergio Almanza was not at his home Thursday and he’s now considered a fugitive, police said in a statement and court records.

Multiple tips and witness statements enabled investigators to identify Almanza as the driver whose vehicle ran a red light and struck Pronoy Bhattacharya in a crosswalk Sunday, police said.

A vehicle found in the backyard of an acquaintance of Almanza had front-end damage and possible blood on a wheel and was missing a fender, police said. A fender from an off-road vehicle was found at the location where the boy was struck.

Almanza is accused of homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, and tampering with evidence.