ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks slide

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as big technology stocks tumbled, reeling from the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, which pushed investors towards cyclical parts of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.53 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 35,800.11.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.17 points, or 0.35%, at 4,652.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.66 points, or 0.95%, to 15,036.77 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Wix is one of the top website-building platforms worldwide. Vimeo is a video creation and management platform for individuals and businesses of all sizes. Latch sells software and hardware solutions to apartment complexes. Almost all investors know about the technology giants that dominate the business world. Stocks like Apple, Amazon,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Technology Stocks#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq Composite
Reuters

U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike (NKE.N) and Micron Technology (MU.O). read more. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street advance, tech stocks lead gains

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index edged up on Friday with heavyweight technology stocks leading gains, taking cues from an overnight strong finish on Wall Street, in holiday-thinned trading. The Nikkei share average (.N225) edged up 0.1% at 28,824.88 by 0203 GMT, and is set to gain about...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

European stocks close lower in thin holiday trade

Dec 24 (Reuters) - European shares closed lower in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% to 483.01 in a shortened trading session ahead of...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow tops 36,000 in afternoon trade, stocks touch session highs in final trading day before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 36,000 mark in afternoon trade Thursday, as stocks rallied to session highs in the final session of trade before Christmas. The Dow was up 260 points, or 0.7%, at 36,015, while the S&P 500 index was up 36 points, or 0.8%, near 4,733, which was above its prior closing record of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 148 points, or 1%, to 15,670. Equities got a boost from the approval of additional therapies to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults and as concerns waned about the potential for the omicron variant to cause strict lockdowns to be imposed in the U.S.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs for third day as Omicron fears ebb

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Merck’s at-home COVID-19 pill gets U.S. approval. * Consumer spending increases 0.6% in November (Updates with close of U.S. trading) By Lewis Krauskopf, Medha Singh and Bansari...
STOCKS
abc27 News

Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of Christmas holiday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the market’s gains this week ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 rose 1% after coming back from an early slide. The other indexes also recovered after sliding into the red in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the […]
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

Asian shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,186.55. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,639.12. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4% to 2,997.11, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the holidays approach. Many world...
STOCKS
The Independent

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits.As of Dec. 22, the S&P 500 had risen 25%, its third-straight annual increase. Along the way, the benchmark index set 67 all-time highs.The market weathered a number of challenges along the way. Skyrocketing inflation, worldwide supply chain disruptions and a global economy still vulnerable to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic fueled market volatility, especially toward the end of the year.Still, Wall Street got a boost from the Federal Reserve ...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $5 Wall Street Predicts Will More Than Double

High demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, coupled with global chip shortage, is helping the semiconductor industry thrive. Wall Street analysts expect low-priced semiconductor stocks Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Summit (WISA) to more than double in the near term. Therefore, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.The rising demand for semiconductor chips from several industries such as automotive and electronics has created a massive imbalance between supply and demand. The resultant increase in prices has been favorable for the semiconductor industry. As a result, semiconductor stocks are gaining investors’ attention. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 18.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Cisco share gains lead Dow's 235-point jump

Shares of Dow Inc. and Cisco are seeing positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Cisco (CSCO) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 235 points, or 0.7%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares are up $1.37, or 2.5%, while those of Cisco have climbed $1.32, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 18-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Caterpillar (CAT) and Chevron (CVX) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy