Morgan County, IN

1 dead in crash on I-70 WB near Hendricks and Morgan Co. border

By Izzy Karpinski
 7 days ago

One person is dead after a crash on I-70 Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on I-70 West somewhere between the Monrovia and Co. Road 1100 West exits.

Two SUVs were involved.

The Morgan County Sheriff confirmed one person died in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person in the crash was not hurt.

Traffic is being diverted onto State Road 39.

