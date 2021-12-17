ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC, Dr. Fauci's Recommendations for Safe Holiday Gatherings As Omicron COVID Variant Spreads

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Freedom
6d ago

jabbed or not.....wear your mask around me and my family! your not vaccinated if you can still get and spread the virus! Fauci is a joke. His own medical peers have gone public stating that he needs to resign. We never know which face his talking out of or if that is what he wants us to believe because he was paid to say it? Damnit man, the$ is making off all of this.

