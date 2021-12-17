Florence Pugh 'Attached At The Hip' To Zach Braff, Sources Alleged

Florence Pugh is becoming more popular these past few years. With the success of her latest film projects, alongside her 2020 Oscars nomination, the increasing recognition toward the actress is not surprising.

Recently, though, the spotlight seemingly moves a bit toward her relationship with Zach Braff. This comes as sources alleged that the actor "has always tagged along beside her."

The claims have caused tabloids, like OK! Magazine, to deem her "attached at the hip" to his boyfriend of two years. Even so, it is said that this puts the relationship at "risk" if Braff would not give his partner some space.

