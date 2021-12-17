NHL postpones Saturday’s Bruins-Canadiens game

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will once again be extremely shorthanded when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. With Boston dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, seven players have been ruled out for the contest, all of whom are currently in the NBA’s Healthy & Safety Protocols.
The most notable name of the bunch is big man Al Horford, who will miss his fourth straight game due to protocols. Grant Williams will also miss his fourth straight game, while Josh Richardson is set to miss his second straight.
Here is the full group of Celtics players that will be sidelined against...
Comments / 0