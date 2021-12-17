Warren County urges booster shots

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services are urging residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. Officials say as concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID grow, counties around New York have dealt with recent clusters of omicron cases, and it seems inevitable that this variant will find its way to our region as well.

According to Officials, Initial studies show the omicron variant, which is becoming increasingly present in the United States, including downstate New York, is much more transmissible than prior COVID-19 variants. They say although there is hope this variant does not cause as much serious illness as prior variants. The potential volume of omicron variant cases resulting from upcoming indoor holiday-related gatherings could overwhelm local hospitals and medical practices that are already overburdened.

Research has shown that those who have gotten booster shots are better protected from the omicron variant than those who have not. Warren County Health Services has a booster clinic planned for Tuesday, December 21, at Warren County Municipal Center. Residents can register online. In addition, New York’s mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall, local pharmacies, and some medical practices are offering booster doses.

