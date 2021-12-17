ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County urges booster shots

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBPO2_0dPbIfWf00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services are urging residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. Officials say as concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID grow, counties around New York have dealt with recent clusters of omicron cases, and it seems inevitable that this variant will find its way to our region as well.

SUNY Cobleskill working to reintroduce American burying beetle in NYS

According to Officials, Initial studies show the omicron variant, which is becoming increasingly present in the United States, including downstate New York, is much more transmissible than prior COVID-19 variants. They say although there is hope this variant does not cause as much serious illness as prior variants. The potential volume of omicron variant cases resulting from upcoming indoor holiday-related gatherings could overwhelm local hospitals and medical practices that are already overburdened.

Research has shown that those who have gotten booster shots are better protected from the omicron variant than those who have not. Warren County Health Services has a booster clinic planned for Tuesday, December 21, at Warren County Municipal Center. Residents can register online. In addition, New York’s mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall, local pharmacies, and some medical practices are offering booster doses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

1 new death and 332 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update

As of Thursday, December 23, 78.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Warren County, NY
Government
State
New York State
Warren County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Warren County, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update on KN-95 mask and at-home COVID test kit distribution in Albany

On Thursday, the City of Albany received more than 30,000 KN-95 Masks and approximately 3,000 At-Home COVID Test Kits as part of a County-wide initiative by local leaders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID. The city's COVID Equity Task Force will help determine the most equitable and prompt distribution of these vital and scarce resources.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York#Booster#Weather#Omicron#Covid#Suny Cobleskill#American#Nys#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Citizen’s groups protest $20K raise for Rensselaer County Executive

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two citizens groups are protesting the Rensselaer County Legislature’s approval of a $20,000 raise for County Executive Steve Mclaughlin. Mclaughlin was recently indicted on criminal charges by New York’s Attorney General stemming from alleged campaign finance violations. The Justice Center of Rensselaer County and Rensselaer County Women for Change held a […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in New York

A case of a fatal rabbit disease has been confirmed in New York State. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, or RHDV2, in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County on December 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County leaders hold COVID briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a COVID briefing on Thursday morning. Sheriff Craig Apple and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen joined McCoy for the briefing. You can watch the full press conference on the player above.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Preparing for COVID winter surge

This week on Empire State Weekly, as coronavirus cases continue climbing, the colder weather is moving in, and more people are spending more time indoors. We take a look at how the state plans to combat this latest surge of infections. We caught up with New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, as she recovers from a breakthrough case of covid, she's sharing her message to vaccinated and unvaccinated New Yorkers as we head into the new year.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont distributes in hours all 30k free home virus tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — All of the 30,000 free take-home test kits that were to be distributed Thursday to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been given out, the Vermont Health Department said Thursday. Additional kits will be distributed on Friday at Agency of Transportation sites. The state is planning to […]
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Court denies request to throw out St. Clare’s pension case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas came early for many former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital. The state Supreme Court denied the request from the Albany Catholic Diocese to dismiss the pension case. “Lots of magic happens at Christmas and I think this is some of it,” said Mary Hartshorne. The Catholic Church has been trying […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy