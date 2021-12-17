ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Denmark to shut down public venues as virus infections rise

By JAN M. OLSEN
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's prime minister announced Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries across the country must close down under new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measures also require stores smaller than...

www.sfchronicle.com

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Denmark Moves to Shut Theaters, Restaurants Amid Omicron Surge

The Danish government said Friday it would close cinemas, theaters and concert halls, as well as restaurants, bars and museums, for at least four weeks in a bid to break a new wave of COVID-19 infections being driven by the highly-infectious omicron variant. The proposals, announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have to be approved by the Danish parliament’s Epidemic Committee before going into effect. The move comes as Denmark has hit a new record in COVID-19 infections, with more than 11,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours. Many of these have been confirmed as caused by the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

Denmark Shuts Down Theaters to Curb Surge in COVID Cases

Denmark has just shut down cinemas, stores and restaurants in the run up to the holidays to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases and curb the spread of the new variant. The Scandinavian country reported 11,194 cases of infections for the first time during the pandemic. It’s one the highest numbers of omicron cases on record, according to Bloomberg.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Denmark raises growth outlook as upswing offsets virus surge

Denmark now sees its economic growth matching the fastest pace in almost three decades, predicting an outbreak of the new virus variant won't derail a boom in the Nordic nation. Gross domestic product will probably expand by 3.9% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.8%, the finance ministry...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Omicron dominant in Denmark as daily infections reach new record

COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus infections in Denmark reached a new record on Tuesday, propelled by the Omicron coronavirus, which is now the predominant variant in the Nordic country, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said. "SSI deems omicron to be the dominant variant already now and (it is) still...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as boosters demanded from UK visitors

Austria has once again tightened its rules for UK travellers, after adding the country to its “virus variant list” (virusvariantgebiete) of high risk destinations.The rule change comes in from Christmas Day and will affect many British winter holidays, especially in the ski sector.The changes were announced after an emergency Covid meeting of Austrian ministers on 22 December.It follows a nationwide lockdown sparked by a spike in new Covid cases, which ended on 20 December.The national lockdown began on Monday 22 November for all, and ended on 12 December for vaccinated people only. From 20 December, everyone was released from...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron: Belgium to Shut Cinemas, Following Denmark and Netherlands

Belgium has become the latest European country to shut down cinemas, as well as concert halls and other entertainment venues, in an effort to stop the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Belgium government on Wednesday said it would close all movie theaters starting this weekend. Other measures, including banning sports fans from stadiums and tightening capacity restrictions for shops, are intended to prevent a new wave of omicron infections from swapping the country’s over-burdened health system. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo did not rule out stricter restrictions should COVID-19 cases rise in the coming days. Last...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
newschain

Experts modelled tougher coronavirus restrictions being in place until March 28

New coronavirus restrictions could be in place until late March under measures examined by Government scientific advisers. The modelling by experts from Warwick University considered a package of measures including a ban on socialising with another household indoors and a return to the rule of six outdoors, in line with the Step 2 restrictions in place in April in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK ‘considering fourth Covid vaccine dose’ after Israel gives green light to second booster

Health experts are in the process of deciding whether a second Covid booster, and fourth overall jab against the virus, will be offered in the UK next year. It comes after Israel became the first country to announce it would go ahead with such a move – for all people aged over 60, the clinically vulnerable and healthcare workers – closely followed by Germany. The former’s prime minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation by a government panel, saying it would help the country get through a potential wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant. Britain’s Joint Committee on...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Head to head: The ethics of vaccine passports and COVID passes

COVID passes for England were given the green light in parliament in December, with 369 MPs voting in favour and 128 against. From now on, people attending large events will be required to show proof of vaccination—two doses, to become three after a "reasonable" amount of time—or a recent negative lateral flow test. The schemes were already being used in other parts of the UK, with slight differences.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

Santa has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday. "This year, I'm delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian skies," the minister, Omar Alghabra said in a statement. "When I spoke to Santa (in a call to the North Pole), he assured me that he met all the pre-entry requirements to re-enter Canada," he said. Santa's flight crew -- including reindeer Rudolph, whose "nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no Covid-19 symptoms before taking off" -- have also been given the all clear.
TRAVEL

