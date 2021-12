CHICAGO – When Pastor Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop of a motel 10 years ago and began his Project H.O.O.D. community center on the second floor of his church, he immediately focused on creating employment opportunities. He wanted to educate the youth to become employable, transform unemployable adults into employable citizens and give those who were already employed the skills and resources to seek better employment, if they chose to do so. What better way to fight poverty and violence than by creating employment opportunities?

