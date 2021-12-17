Ford Invents The Ultimate Barbeque Robot

Automakers often tailor their product lines for various markets. Numerous vehicles sold in the US aren't sold elsewhere in the world, and likewise, we often don't get certain models sold in Europe, Asia, or Africa. Typically, luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW have a fairly global product lineup where only a model here or there doesn't get released in a certain market, like the BMW 128ti hot hatch not being sold in the USA. Mercedes is generally pretty good at offering a standardized lineup, but for some time now, the brand's cheapest SUV offering has been the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. That could be set to change, however, as CarBuzz has uncovered a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the GLA 200, indicating that the more affordable SUV could be US-bound.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO