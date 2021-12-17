ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin's cellphone in connection with fatal shooting

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in New Mexico have issued a search warrant for actor Alec Baldwin‘s cellphone as they probe the October fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. The cellphone is believed to be in the actor’s possession, according to the warrant, and authorities...

Deadline

Father Of ‘Rust’ Armorer Says Sabotage Might Be To Blame For Live Rounds In Gun Used By Alec Baldwin

The father of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the Santa Fe set of the movie Rust, told ABC News that he believes that sabotage was to blame for the loaded gun on the set, leading to weapon discharging as Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on Oct. 21. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joe Souza was injured in the incident, but sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine why live ammunition was in the weapon Baldwin used. Gutierrez-Reed’s father, Thell Reed, himself a veteran armorer in the industry, said that there was “a lot of motive there” for sabotage. Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s...
MOVIES
CBS Denver

New Details Emerge In Deadly Shooting Of Teen Peyton Blitstein By Former Police Officer Adam Holen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– New details have emerged in the deadly shooting of a Colorado teenager by a former police officer. The 18th Judicial District Court in Colorado has released the arrest affidavit for Adam Holen, the former Greenwood Village police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein. Adam Holen (credit: Aurora Police) It all began when former officer Holen followed a car filled with teens and confronted them for speeding. The confrontation happened in front of Amber Roseborough’s house and her daughter was driving the car. “She said mom some guy is calling me ‘sweetheart’ and saying ‘I love you’ and saying I’m...
AURORA, CO
My Clallam County

'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested on domestic assault charges

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend earlier in the month during an argument, E! News reports. The 44-year-old, who played Buzz McCallister in the Christmas classic, was booked on a felony charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery. He reportedly posted his $25,000 bond and was released in fewer than 15 minutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
State
New Mexico State
My Clallam County

PA man arrested on assault, robbery and other felony charges

PORT ANGELES – A Port Angeles man has been arrested for a number of alleged crimes after a series of events in Port Angeles. Monday morning, Port Angeles Police officers responded to a report of domestic violence at a local gas station/convenience store. The suspect fled before officers arrived, but camera footage, witness and victim statements helped officers develop probable cause to arrest 30-year-old Richard James Huber.
PORT ANGELES, WA
CBS New York

Police: Marie Mille, 85, Fatally Stabbed By Son’s Ex-Girlfriend Shaquely Titley

DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information on the stabbing of a man and his elderly mother in Suffolk County. A 30-year-old woman will be arraigned Friday on a charge of second degree murder. Suffolk Police say Shaquela Titley got into a fight Thursday at a home on Smith Street in Deer Park. They say she stabbed Marie Mille, her ex-boyfriend’s 85-year-old mother, who later died. Titley’s 47-year-old ex-boyfriend Joseph Mille returned to the home and was also stabbed. He suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
DEER PARK, NY
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Hidden camera shows man stab fox with pitchfork in ‘torture’ attack

Hidden camera video reveals a man repeatedly stabbing a fox with a pitchfork, leaving it writhing in agony.The attack, which took place in east Essex, was described by a campaign group as “torture” and “some of the worst abuse” they had ever witnessed.A man was later reported to have been arrested.The man and a woman seen in the video visited Great Monks Wood near Braintree, according to the Hunt Saboteurs Association.Hunts build artificial earths - an underground network of pipes and chambers - to encourage foxes into an area. The wild animals are then trapped, only to be released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Suspected Miami Serial Killer Willy Suarez Maceo Held Without Bond

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting two homeless men, one fatally, Tuesday night is being held without bond. Willy Maceo, 25, has been charged with murder as well as attempted murder for the crimes committed Tuesday. Miami police said they were able to link Maceo to the shootings using ballistic test results from recovered bullet casings and surveillance video. According to Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, the dots began to connect on Tuesday when a witness flagged down an officer area 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head. The officer...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Abc Audio#Gps
My Clallam County

PA cannabis store robbed at gunpoint

PORT ANGELES — A marijuana shop in Port Angeles was robbed at gunpoint. Police say four men entered Floyd’s Cannabis, Co. at First and Ennis streets about 11:30 Friday night. According to a police report, the masked and hooded suspects pulled pistols on the employees, ordering them to...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Black Enterprise

One of Three Florida Women Arrested For Pepper Spraying Cashier to Steal Wigs

One of three women caught on surveillance pepper-spraying a cashier so that they could rob a beauty supply store of wigs has been arrested. The incident recorded a pregnant woman, another woman carrying a baby, and a third woman, seen in now-viral security footage, robbing the Beauty Plug store in Tamarac, Florida, Local 10 reports. In the shocking video, three women can be seen walking into the beauty supply and grabbing a few items as if they were making a purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘You Are a Loose End … That Needs to Tidy Up.’ Kanye West Associate Accused of Pressuring Election Worker to Confess to Voter Fraud

Ex-R. Kelly publicist and current Kanye West associate Trevian Kutti reportedly pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker to confess to voter fraud allegations weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to Reuters. Kutti allegedly visited the home of Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021 and offered the woman help in the wake of death threats she said was receiving after being targeted by both Trump and a far-right website trumpeting allegations that Freeman and her daughter used suitcases of fake Biden ballots to help secure his victory. Those ballots were proven to be legit. The pair went on to sue The Gateway...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
The Independent

Airport police officer who hit woman in face won’t be charged

A police officer who struck a woman at Miami International Airport last year will not be charged, in a ruling by the city’s Attorney’s Office.The incident happened in July 2020 at Miami Dade Airport in Florida and was captured on a fellow officer’s body camera.The woman, who is unmasked, was reportedly drunk and is seen becoming aggressive, shouting at Antonio Rodriguez and another officer in the airport terminal.“You acting like you white when you really black? What you going to do?” the woman is heard saying on the footage, squaring up to Rodriguez.The video then shows the office pulling...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Edward Colston ‘sentenced to death’ as statue thrown in harbour, court told

A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic “sentencing” of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
PUBLIC SAFETY

