ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Yellowstone' prequel '1883', debuting Sunday, takes an honest look at the Old West

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRattlesnakes, extreme heat, thieves, disease, Indian attacks and random saloon shoot-outs. Just another day in 1883 — the epic Yellowstone prequel debuting Sunday on Paramount+. Sam Elliott plays Shea Brennan, a man who’s suffering unfathomable loss and bands together with James Dutton — the grandfather of Yellowstone’s John...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Gives Behind-Scenes Look at His Wife Making Season 4 Acting Debut

This season on “Yellowstone,” Mo is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Especially after we saw a glimpse into his home life during an earlier episode. Turns out, the wife and son who made an appearance in Season 4 Episode 3 are star Mo Brings Plenty’s actual wife and son! Their names are Sara Ann and Jernyce, and they acted in a wholesome family breakfast scene early on in the “Yellowstone” episode.
TV SERIES
People

Everything to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Ahead of Its Premiere

It's time to head back (way back) to the ranch. Corralling all Yellowstone fans, because the beloved neo-Western is getting a prequel series titled 1883 premiering Dec. 19 on Paramount+. Telling the origin story of the Dutton family, 1883 follows their 19th-century ancestors James and Margaret Dutton as they embark...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Boston Herald

Sam Elliott saddles up for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1883’

Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,” a contemporary Western series with Kevin Costner, spawns this week’s “1883,” a centuries earlier prequel. Sheridan steps back to trace the ranching family’s origins with 10 episodes that chart the agonies, heartbreak and glory of a wagon train traveling West.
TV SERIES
Y105

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Adds Tom Hanks to Cast List

An already impressive cast for Yellowstone prequel 1883 has gotten an upgrade. Tom Hanks will make an appearance during Ep. 2 of the series, which begins Dec. 19. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott were the first three stars attached to writer Taylor Sheridan's 19th century drama when it was announced in August. Billy Bob Thornton was added later with rest of the cast filling in with actors like LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May. Hanks' appearance seems to be isolated to a single scene. Deadline shares that he'll appear in a flashback sequence that reveals more about James Dutton's (played by McGraw) backstory.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Prequel#Indian#Paramount#Ptsd#Abc Audio
Primetimer

Yellowstone prequel 1883 was extremely tough to film

"Making a western is a little like building a time machine out of wooden planks, leather straps and canvas sheets," says Noel Murray of the Paramount+ spinoff of Yellowstone. "But when the cast and crew of the new Paramount+ series 1883 headed into America’s frontier past, some wondered if they would ever make it back. The show’s writer-producer (and sometime director) Taylor Sheridan created 1883 as a prequel to his popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which tells the present-day story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), an aging Montana rancher trying to hold on to the enormous spread his family has owned for generations. Premiering Sunday on Paramount+, 1883 is a Dutton origin story, following the original settlers of the Yellowstone land as they endure the hardships of the Oregon Trail, accompanied by European immigrants and a few skilled frontiersmen. Telling this story required a challenging five-month shoot that is still going — it began in August in a 100-degree Texas swelter and is continuing into the single-digit chill of winter in Montana. The locations have been remote, the days long, and in striving for authenticity Sheridan and his team have pushed themselves to the limit. Calling from the set while putting the finishing touches on the 10-episode series — at press time, shooting was scheduled to wrap in early January, a few weeks after the first episode debuts — Sheridan recalled one particularly draining day when they struggled with something pioneers did all the time: piloting a wagon across a river." Sheridan says: “Here it is the 21st century. And of course we choose a small river. But what we found out is that it’s still almost irresponsibly dangerous. And that’s with multiple stunt people and with us practicing it for weeks on end...Fortunately, no one got hurt. But it was a pretty dicey deal.” Faith Hill, who co-stars with husband Tim McGraw, says: “It is without a doubt, and Tim will say this as well, the most physically and mentally challenging thing we have ever done. It is a beautiful portrayal but I mean, it’s real.” Even Sam Elliott, a veteran of dozens of TV and movie westerns, found 1883 "difficult" to film. “We’re getting it onscreen, and in the end that’s what matters," he says. "This is really going to be something special.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘1883’: Tom Hanks To Cameo As General George Meade In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series

Taylor Sheridan‘s (“Sicario,” “Wind River“) modern Western series “Yellowstone” has been a huge success for Paramount Network, surpassing “The Walking Dead” as the most popular show on cable TV. And because of that success, they’ve spun off the series with a new “Yellowstone”/Paramount+ project “1883.” As the title suggests is a prequel to the original show led by Kevin Costner as the patriarchy of the Dutton family. They are the biggest landowners in Montana and have to deal with multiple adversaries trying to wrangle it away from them, some violently. The new show tackles the journey of James Dutton in Texas, the ancestor of Costner’s character.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wxhc.com

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ breaks records for Paramount+

Sunday’s premiere episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 wrangled some big ratings for Paramount+. The series, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke the record for the most-watched original series premiere ever on the streaming service. It also delivered 4.9 million total viewers during its special airing on Paramount Network following Yellowstone, making it the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, from anywhere

Paramount original 1883 hits TV screens this weekend after the huge success of Yellowstone, the show from which it spins off. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is back with this brand new prequel that centers on the Dutton family's migration across the West in search of a better life. Read on for how to watch 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, online wherever you are.
TV SERIES
townandcountrymag.com

1883's Isabel May Opens Up About the Yellowstone Prequel

Taylor Sheridan may be taking over the television world, but the Duttons will always be the first family of the ever expanding Sheridan-verse. So what does it take to become a member of the family that made Yellowstone a mega-hit? Turns out it may be a failed audition. "I tested...
TV SERIES
New York Post

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ is cut from the same riveting dramatic cloth

Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series, “1883,” is a sprawling epic tracing the Wagons West roots of the modern-day Montana ranching ranch family headed by “Yellowstone” patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Sheridan and “Yellowstone” co-creator John Linson (who’s an executive-producer here) have replicated that series’ winning formula...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy