'Yellowstone' prequel '1883', debuting Sunday, takes an honest look at the Old West

"Making a western is a little like building a time machine out of wooden planks, leather straps and canvas sheets," says Noel Murray of the Paramount+ spinoff of Yellowstone. "But when the cast and crew of the new Paramount+ series 1883 headed into America’s frontier past, some wondered if they would ever make it back. The show’s writer-producer (and sometime director) Taylor Sheridan created 1883 as a prequel to his popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which tells the present-day story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), an aging Montana rancher trying to hold on to the enormous spread his family has owned for generations. Premiering Sunday on Paramount+, 1883 is a Dutton origin story, following the original settlers of the Yellowstone land as they endure the hardships of the Oregon Trail, accompanied by European immigrants and a few skilled frontiersmen. Telling this story required a challenging five-month shoot that is still going — it began in August in a 100-degree Texas swelter and is continuing into the single-digit chill of winter in Montana. The locations have been remote, the days long, and in striving for authenticity Sheridan and his team have pushed themselves to the limit. Calling from the set while putting the finishing touches on the 10-episode series — at press time, shooting was scheduled to wrap in early January, a few weeks after the first episode debuts — Sheridan recalled one particularly draining day when they struggled with something pioneers did all the time: piloting a wagon across a river." Sheridan says: “Here it is the 21st century. And of course we choose a small river. But what we found out is that it’s still almost irresponsibly dangerous. And that’s with multiple stunt people and with us practicing it for weeks on end...Fortunately, no one got hurt. But it was a pretty dicey deal.” Faith Hill, who co-stars with husband Tim McGraw, says: “It is without a doubt, and Tim will say this as well, the most physically and mentally challenging thing we have ever done. It is a beautiful portrayal but I mean, it’s real.” Even Sam Elliott, a veteran of dozens of TV and movie westerns, found 1883 "difficult" to film. “We’re getting it onscreen, and in the end that’s what matters," he says. "This is really going to be something special.”

