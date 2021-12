When the NBA opened its 75th season, commissioner Adam Silver hoped the league would be able to experience “something that looks closer to normal”—including, ideally, the customary Christmas Day quintuple-header. The state of affairs in the run-up to Saturday’s showcase, though, is anything but normal: More than 85 NBA players and multiple head coaches have entered the league’s health and safety protocols in the past two weeks, a number that continues to climb at a breakneck pace.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO