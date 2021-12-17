Woman dead, estranged husband arrested after assault, arson at Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A woman died and her estranged husband was arrested after an assault and a fire that was intentionally set at a Franklin home, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the home at 11 Grace Lane for a domestic disturbance.

“One of the occupants of that dwelling was able to leave Grace Lane and make their way to a neighbor’s residence informing the neighbor that there was an ongoing domestic assault involving her daughter,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire at the residence. Officers said they saw the suspect, later identified as Brendon Owen, 47, of East Bridgewater, outside the home. He was arrested after police used a stun gun to take him into custody, Morrissey said.

The victim, Shirley Owen, 49, was found in the home's breezeway suffering "obvious trauma to the back of the head" and was pronounced dead, according to a police report.

Owen entered the house with a hammer or a lead pipe, and after duct-taping his former mother-in-law's mouth and legs, he told her not to warn her daughter, according to the police report. As the woman escaped to seek help at a neighbor's house, she could hear her daughter screaming, the report said.

The victim's mother was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Flames were just ripping through the house. You couldn’t even see the house barely,” neighbor Josh Peters said.

Morrissey said an accelerant was used, and there was an active restraining order on file for the address. Black garbage bags and lime was found on Owen's silver Toyota Rav4, investigators said.

The victim had a protective order against Owen in place since 2014. A restraining order violation was pending in Wrentham District Court.

Neighbors said the victim lives at the home with her middle-school-age children, who were at school at the time of the incident.

"It’s awful," Peters said. "It’s so sad. I can’t even begin to think about it, you know, even seeing the fire was crazy and even to hear all that with it -- we thought everyone got out, and to hear that was just tragic."

Owen was charged with murder, home invasion, kidnapping, arson of a dwelling house, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was held without bail and will return to court on Jan. 19.

State police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have joined Franklin police and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the investigation.