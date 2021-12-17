ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Man accused of abducting three children

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say noncustodial parents have been arrested after allegedly abducting their three young children, who were later found safe in a Phoenix suburb.

Authorities say the children were taken on Dec. 7 from their grandparents home. The grandparents, who have temporary custody, live in Paulden, a community north of Prescott. Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Ryan Nicholas Mullin of San Tan Valley and 32-year-old Ashlee Lynne Waldie of Paulden allegedly have a history of drug use and neglecting the children.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force found the two suspects and the children in a car Wednesday in Apache Junction.

