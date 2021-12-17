St. Pete Mayor Elect Ken Welch adopts new rescue puppy

As St. Pete Mayor Elect Ken Welch prepares for inauguration in January, he's adding a new set of paws to join him in City Hall.

The city's oldest no-kill animal shelter, Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, said the incoming mayor paid a visit with his family this week and brought home a new puppy.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter

Sunshine, or Sunni, will join Welch on the job when he's inaugurated on January 6.

"Sunni will be a great representative of St. Petersburg, one of the most dog-friendly cities in the entire country," the shelter said in a press release.

The new First Dog is almost three months old.

