Alana Stevenson: Legislation needed to address ‘control’ of hound-hunting dogs

This commentary is by Alana Stevenson of Charlotte, an animal behaviorist and trainer.

An open letter to Vermont legislators in the House and the Senate, and to all House and Senate Natural Resources Committee members:

This past year, Rep. Michael Yantachka , along with multiple co-sponsors, introduced H.316, an act relating to control over hunting dogs.

This bill was not passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources. I respectfully ask that the Senate and House Natural Resources Committee members create legislation this coming session that directly addresses the “control” of hound-hunting dogs. Additionally, I ask that this legislation addressing control of hound-hunting dogs be passed out of the committees so it can be voted on by our Vermont senators and representatives, and become law.

In 2019, an experienced hiking couple and their dog were attacked for 45 minutes by bear-hunting hounds, an excruciatingly long amount of time, until the owner of the hounds finally appeared, physically removed the hounds (there was no verbal control), and punched one of the dogs in the face.

Sadly, despite serious medical injuries to the couple and their dog, there were no laws violated in Vermont.

As it stands now, “hound hunters” — who have zero control of their dogs, by any rational or objective definition — can come from out of state, release packs of dogs onto publicly owned and privately owned land, unsupervised and without restraint, to chase whatever targets the dogs fixate upon.

The hounds are usually kenneled in cages, outdoors, 24/7 unless they are “hounding” or being “trained.” These dogs are in a state of frenzy and hound hunters, including the president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, have zero control over their dogs. They have no verbal or visual control, nor do they have any physical control — because their dogs are off-leash.

These dogs trespass on other people’s property, as do the hounders themselves. This also occurs late at night in the dark, which is horrific for homeowners and animals alike. These hounds kill and attack cats, livestock, deer and wild animals — non-target species — on a regular basis. There is no oversight and there are no laws restricting or monitoring this “activity.”

“Training” is using other animals, sometimes cats, as bait. These baited animals are often caged (which is technically illegal in Vermont, but is a primary way hound dogs are trained). Hounders regularly post these activities, with glee, on social media without consequence.

Hound dogs are often killed after they are no longer useful, as they are a means to an end. It’s legalized dog fighting and animal cruelty. No humane, civilized person is going to send their dogs out to maul another animal, knowingly and purposefully subjecting their dog to physical harm. Veterinary bills easily cost a few thousand dollars for an emergency.

Hound dogs are eviscerated, bloodied and bitten. No hounder — whether they are sending dogs to chase bears, raccoons, bobcats or coyotes — will spend hundreds or thousands for a veterinarian. Hounds being bloodied or injured is par for the course for this “sport.”

It is a minimum and sane requirement that all hunters who use dogs should be in visual and verbal control of them. This means that hounders need to be within visual sight and hearing distance of their dogs, and vice versa.

It’s time Vermont legislators started enacting rational laws and pushing for legislation that protects wildlife, animals and the public. Please enact a bill to control hunting dogs and ban hounding.

