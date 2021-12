Toyota has been a bit slow to warm up to the electric vehicle craze, but it seems the brand is full speed ahead now. Today in Japan, Toyota finally released the rest of the battery electric vehicle lineup everyone has been waiting for. While most of these are just concept vehicles, it is still a step in the right direction. Take a look at the Pickup EV concept that looks a lot like the Toyota Tacoma and the Compact Cruiser that mimics the design of the FJ Cruiser.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO