Cybersecurity Marketing Society Releases First Annual 2021 State of Cybersecurity Marketing Report

Recurring Revenue Program Expected to Roll-Out in Q1 2022. RDE, Inc. (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, announced its launch of a subscription-based program for restaurants. This new program will enable restaurant partners more ways to market to potential diners based on each restaurant’s needs and goals. A restaurant can choose from a variety of services such as email features, customer insights, tailored marketing content, and reviews to attract new customers. By leveraging the marketing expertise at Restaurant.com, restaurants will now have a more robust marketing program for filling their empty tables.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO