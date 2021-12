This evening, President Carmen Twillie Ambar announced that over 50 students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day. In response to this rise in cases, all classes will be held remotely in the final two days before winter break and all in-person gatherings, concerts, and athletic events prior to winter break will be canceled. Before this spike in cases, President Ambar announced several updates to COVID-19 protocols in a campus-wide email this afternoon. The College is still determining whether the new surge in positive cases will impact ObieSafe protocols after winter break.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO