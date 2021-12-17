ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson takes on 'Mimic Challenge' on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODGRo_0dPb7KXU00

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson attempted the Mimic Challenge with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show.

The game, on Thursday, involved the duo trying their best to mimic the sounds of inanimate objects such as a head of lettuce being torn apart.

Johansson tried to mimic the sounds of toys such as an Otamatone, whipped cream being sprayed into a bowl and a porcupine toy that chittered when squeezed.

"You have a whole 'nother career in doing this," Fallon said after the actress nicely imitated the Otamatone, which let out a high-pitched squeak.

Fallon was tasked with mimicking a plastic stick that could extend, a toy named Jabber Ball and a vuvuzela stadium horn.

"I'm actually the voice of that doll," Fallon joked after mimicking the Jabber Doll.

Johansson lends her voice to animated sequel Sing 2, which comes to theaters on Dec. 22.

