Fountain Inn, SC

Man charged with murder in death of missing Fountain Inn woman

By Emily Smith
 7 days ago

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a missing woman in Fountain Inn.

According to Laurens County Sheriff’s office, on Dec. 10, family members reported Billie Jean Cross, of Fairview Road in Fountain Inn, to be missing. On Dec. 14, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a homicide victim located in Starr, SC as Billie Jean Cross.

Investigators identified a person of interest that same day, deputies said. The subject was located and taken into custody on unrelated fraud charges for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Paul Spencer, of Anderson, has been charged with the murder of Billie Jean Cross and more charges are pending. We would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

The investigation remains ongoing. Spencer is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

