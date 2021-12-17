ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Hair Metal-Inspired Aged Rums

By Rahul Kalvapalle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardcore fans of American hair metal band KISS may claim that the band has only gotten better and better with age, and the same certainly applies to the KISS...

loudersound.com

Crazy Lixx: your new favourite hair metal heroes are here to stick it to the man

We’ve all heard some pretty rubbish band names in our time, and Crazy Lixx might be among them. “The name Crazy Lixx sounded very cool to me at eighteen years old,” says frontman Danny Rexon, “but if I saw it today I might think: ‘Okay, they’re a glam-rock band. Probably they don’t play so good. They’re mostly about attitude.’ So you do have a point. Had we called ourselves something different, maybe things might have turned out better, or maybe not. But it’s certainly a name you’ll remember.”
Traditional Lightly Fermented Pickles

The Cleveland Kitchen lightly fermented pickles are being launched by the fermented food brand to provide consumers with a tasty option to enjoy on its own or as part of their favorite recipe. The pickles come in two options to choose from including Bread & Butta and King Koshers, which are priced at $6.99 and $7.99 a jar, respectively. The Bread & Butta variety is characterized by its not too sweet recipe, while the King Kosher ones are extra crunchy with a dilly garlic flavor.
TV Show-Themed Streetwear

Yohji Yamamoto’s online-only fashion label S’YTE has teamed up with Netflix series Stranger Things to launch a collaborative capsule aptly titled the 'S’YTE x Stranger Things' collection. The new collection embraces S'TYE's "anti-mode" design theme, leveraging premium fabrics and materials to deliver a range of elevated, everyday...
'80s Miami-Inspired Sneakers

Sportswear giant Nike has revealed teaser images of its new 'Maimi Vice' Air Max '97 sneaker, revealing a fresh new take on the timeless silhouette. As the name suggests, the new sneaker draws inspiration from the iconic 1980s TV series, Miami Vice. In particular, it leverages the show's iconic pink and green art deco logo. The shoe's entire color scheme is built around the vibrant logo incorporating an eye-catching turquoise and lavender rose along with the shoe's striped side panels.
Otherworldly Cosmetic Collections

Pony Park has created the Constellation Sky Collection in collaboration with Morphe. Pony is a well-known makeup artist who creates content on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. This collection has an otherworldly feel with its celestial and pastel aesthetic. The 'MORPHE X PONY CONSTELLATION SKY ARTISTRY PALETTE' comes...
Paste Magazine

Kiss Black Diamond Dark Rum Review

There’s no bigger or more random roll of the dice in the alcohol industry than sampling any given band’s branded spirits. From the ubiquitous bourbon brands owned by seemingly every country star, to the tequilas of Hollywood royalty, branded liquor is the ultimate mixed bag, because there’s rarely any way to know in advance whether those originating the brand care even a little bit about the quality of the product that will bear their name or likeness. Many are happy to simply slap their name on a bottle of young, sourced bourbon and be done with it. Others are surprisingly involved in the creation, selection and even flavor profile of their spirits, but it’s always difficult to know what to expect. I mean really, when you’re presented with the idea of Kiss-branded rum, how high do you get your hopes up?
beautypackaging.com

Dove Kids Care Hair Love Collection Aims To Inspire Kids

Dove has launched the Dove Kids Care Hair Love Collection, and the brand hopes to inspire kids to love their hair. The new range of hair care products is for curls, coils, and waves. Dove has partnered with filmmaker, director, and producer Matthew A. Cherry to help tell its story....
Truck-Inspired Boot Collections

Lucchese, a Texas-based company that is known for creating artisanal boots that boast the highest degree of quality and craftsmanship, has teamed up with Ram Trucks to create a truly gorgeous boot collection that aims to celebrate the brand new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition. . Ranging in...
simple-nourished-living.com

Low-Fat Rum Balls

There are many ways to make holiday rum balls—some common recipes include crushed vanilla wafers, chops pecans and powdered sugar. This enlightened version is made with old-fashioned rolled oats and fiber-rich dates with no added sugar!. This recipe has a fraction of the fat found in more traditional rum...
Butterfly-Inspired Pop Star Apparel

Germany-headquartered multinational clothing and shoe brand Puma has teamed up with none other than British pop star Dua Lipa in order to launch a limited-edition apparel collection that marks the very first time that Lipa's name and style will be featured on Puma offerings. The Puma x Dua Lipa 'Flutur'...
vivaglammagazine.com

Get Inspiration From The Chocolate Almond Hair Color This Winter

When it comes to hairdo fashion, nothing truly goes out of style. Having said that, there are some styles that naturally come and go from the main spotlight, particularly when it comes to hair color. The new seasons usher in new fashions and new techniques to color and enhance one’s hair. Just as, for this season, the Chocolate Almond Hair Color has stolen the show.
vinepair.com

The 7 Best Rums to Gift This Holiday

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
Graffiti-Inspired Lipstick Collections

MAC Cosmetics has launched a new lipstick collection that comprises a trio of products, all of which pay tribute to the tremendous artistic influence of the late great Keith Haring, not to mention his tireless philanthropic efforts. The MAC VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring lipstick collection includes the bright Red...
Beer-Infused Malt Whiskeys

California-based Sierra Nevada has gone ahead and collaborated with St. George Spirits to release a spectacularly unique malt whiskey that is made with a combination of ingredients that includes whiskeys that were matured in casks used to house Sierra Nevada's Ruthless Rye IPA beer as well as a small amount of the barrel used to create the very first serving of St. George's single malt whiskey.
lmgfl.com

Want to Craft Your Own Rum, Gin or Vodka?

Being in the hospitality industry has always been a passion for Joe Durkin, so when it comes to helping clients develop their own vodka brand or craft a distinctive rum flavor for a new liquor company, the entire process explains why he thrives in an industry that can produce sudden windfalls and hardships.
bigtakeover.com

Scrimshanders - Songs That Never Were (Rum Bar)

Singer/songwriter John Magee has been knocking around the Boston music scene since the early nineties and the first single by his band Sugarburn. But for the past couple of decades he’s been the engine running Scrimshanders, a late period alt.country band that recalls the best of the genre (i.e. remembering the “rock” portion of the “roots rock” occasion). Songs That Never Were collects the highlights of the band’s two LPs (2000’s Longneck and 2008’s The Way You Never Are) for a consistently strong platter making the case that the print edition of No Depression should be revived just to write about this band. Magee and his various cohorts don’t push any envelopes, mind you – if you’re into this style of music, you know exactly what you’re getting with its countrified melodies pushed into the rawk zone, and its carefully wrought lyrics. But roots rock/alt.country/whatever is mostly song music, and Magee proves himself really good at providing those – check out “SKMW,” “”She’s So Safe” and “The Man You Want to Kill” for excellent examples. Songs That Never Were proves to be songs that will stick through time.
Spontaneously Fermented Beers

Portland, Maine-based Liquid Riot has launched an all-new spontaneously fermented beer that combines unabashedly funky flavors with a complex array of fruity notes and a depth of flavor that will leave beer connoisseurs eminently satisfied and stimulated. The LRV three-year blend No. 1 and No. 2 beverages, developed as part...
35 Gifts for Spa Lovers

This list of gifts for spa lovers includes everything from spa-inspired shower gels to luxury spa destinations. Whether the gift recipient wants to harness spa energy at home or get pampered by professionals at luxurious spas, this list offers curated gift ideas for all kinds of spa experiences. La Maison...
